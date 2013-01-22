O’Quinn Gets 10 Years

JESUP — One of two men charged with the Easter weekend murder of a K-ville man in 2016 was sentenced to 10 years Thursday by Judge Anthony Harrison in Wayne County Superior Court.

Andrew O’Quinn, 37, of Patterson, had testified against his co-defendant, Robert Rogers, of Jesup, previously in exchange for a plea deal. Rogers was convicted of murder earlier this year and was sentenced to life without parole.

O’Quinn testified on behalf of the state and the prosecution agreed for him to receive a 10-year sentence, five of which will be served in prison with five years of probation.

Rogers and O’Quinn were both arrested for the March 2016 murder of Richard Trantham Jr., 35, who was killed on Saturday before Easter. His body was found Easter Sunday morning, March 27, 2016, on the back porch of his mobile home. He had been shot.

Rogers and O’Quinn were arrested two days after the murder and have been held without bond ever since.

“This winds up the K-ville murder case,” said O’Quinn’s attorney, John Thigpen, who was assisted by attorney Alex Brown.