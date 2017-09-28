POLICE NEWS ROUNDUP

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Drugs: Debra Gail Walker, 22, of the 1800 block of Geary Street, and Jacqulyn Hope Thomas, 23, of the 600 block of Miller Street, Waycross; suspects arrested around 6 p.m. Wednesday; Walker is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation; Thomas is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine; Deputy Jeff Nolan went to a house in the 600 block of Miller Street looking for Walker on a probation warrant; he saw Walker sitting in a vehicle there, but she gave him a false name; Thomas was inside the car as well; Nolan positively identified Walker and then searched the area where she was sitting; he found in the car a plastic bag filled with crystal meth, a set of digital sales, several bags used for packaging and several marijuana cigarettes; the women told Deputy Nolan a man who owns the vehicle left it for the two women to use; the women were taken to the Ware County jail where they were booked; warrants were to be served on them today at the jail.