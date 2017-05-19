POLICE NEWS

•Criminal damage: a man in the 1100 block of Columbus Street started to go to the store at noon Wednesday when he discovered his brakes did not work on his vehicle; he returned to park in his yard and examined the vehicle, then discovered that several deep scratches and gouge marks were on the outside of the vehicle; and he found that a chunk had been cut out of his brake line; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft: two mailboxes have been reported stolen in the 4000 block of Thigpen Road between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 10:43 a.m. Thursday; also stolen in the same location was a street sign with Nicky Lane on it; occupants of homes in the area noticed the items missing Thursday; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft: a 30-inch yellow gold diamond cut necklace and a 20-inch yellow gold necklace were reported stolen at a house in the 500 block of East Ware Street; the owner told Ware County lawmen he had people inside the house between May 9 and May 11 doing some repair work; he was not sure if that is when the jewlwery went missing; Ware County detectives are investigating.