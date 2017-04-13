POLICE NEWS

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Shots fired: a woman living in the 1300 block of Coral Road said she spent the night away from home Tuesday (she was away between 10:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday); when she returned home, she found a broken window; witnesses told police they heard several gunshots that were fired at the house overnight; police found evidence of a bullet passing through the window glass; nobody was injured; Waycross police are investigating.

•Burglary: a resident of the 400 block of Owen Lee Road left home on April 4 and when he returned Wednesday, he discovered someone had entered his workshop and stole tools including two table saws valued at $1,000 each, a drill press valued at $1,000, a band saw valued at $1,000 and miscellaneous tools valued at about $500; Deputy Devin Brown responded to the call and talked with the victim; the case has been turned over for investigation by Ware County Sheriff’s Department detectives.

•Vehicle burglary: a wallet with banking cards and driver’s license and an iPhone6 were stolen out of a vehicle parked in the yard at a home in the 600 block of Izlar Street between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; the owner was at work during those hours; Waycross police are investigating.