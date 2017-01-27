POLICE NEWS

•Criminal damage to federal property: an aviation antenna that helps govern signals at the Waycross-Ware County Airport was damaged some time in recent days by someone firing shots at the device located in the 6000 block of Jamestown Road; an agent with the Federal Aviation Administration reported to the Ware County Sheriff’s Department Thursday that someone had shot at and hit the aviation antenna which directly affects traffic on the Waycross-Ware County Airport and for other aviation purposes; evidence recovered at the scene is being analyzed and investigators are looking into who may be responsible; “This is a serious situation,” said Sheriff Royal. “Aside from being a violation of state law, this is a federal crime to interfere with federal aviation tracking equipment.” Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact local authorities.

•Leaving the scene of an accident: Deputy James Aldridge investigated a pickup truck overturned onto its passenger side, the truck partially submerged in a ditch of water on South Clough Bay Road at about 11 p.m. Thursday; the deputy searched the 1997 red Ford Ranger truck; it was unattended and he could not find anyone in the area; an apparent accident had occurred about a mile and a half north of Georgia 122; the truck’s license plate led to an address on Dalton Lane in Brantley County; Brantley County Sheriff’s Department officials were contacted to help investigate; they found no one at home on Dalton Lane; other lawmen conducted a search in the vicinity of the accident site but nobody was located; anyone with information about the accident or having knowledge about the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call 911.

•Burglary: an LG 32-inch Smart TV and an RCA 7-inch Tablet were reported stolen out of a house in the 200 block of East Blackshear Avenue between Wednesday night and Thursday; the victim told lawmen she never locks her doors and found it strange when she returned home to find her carport door locked; when she entered the house, she realized someone had been inside and the items were missing; Ware County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating.