POLICE NEWS

•Obstruction: Willie Edwin Merritt III, 32, of the 300 block of O.E. McDonald Road; charged with obstruction and was found to be wanted on two felony probation warrants and one misdemeanor probation warrant; Ware County Deputy Jeff Nolan attempted to stop a 2005 Ford Taurus on Old Waltertown Road at Vann Road for driving 53 in a 35 mph speed zone Thursday at 12:15 p.m.; the vehicle pulled off to the side of the road and a white male wearing no shirt jumped out and ran through a pecan orchard; Nolan pursued him on foot through the orchard and beyond, into a cotton field; Nolan yelled a warning to the suspect that he was about to be tased; the man stopped fleeing and, following Nolan’s orders, “got on the ground” in the middle of the cotton field; he was taken to the Ware County jail where he remained this morning.

•Drugs: Tabitha Lynn Beverly, 37, of the 2300 block of Prescott Street; charged Thursday morning with illegal possession of narcotics and for forgery for use of a fake $50 bill; a taxi driver reported that he delivered a fare early Thursday and was paid with a $50 bill; he gave the woman $45 in change; when he went to buy gas with the bill, he discovered the bill was counterfeit; Ware County Cpl. Tony Youmans responded to the 2000 block of Thomas Street to take the report, then tracked down Beverly and found her to be in possession of crystal meth, dilaudid, alprazolam and drug-related objects (smoking device and syringes); she was booked into the Ware County jail at about 7 a.m. Thursday.