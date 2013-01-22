POLICE NEWS

•Vehicle theft: a white Ford Ranger pickup truck with a black plastic tool box on the back was reported stolen in the 6600 block of Alma Highway between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 this morning; Ware County detectives believe two people were involved; they anticipate securing warrants today for their arrests; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Drugs: Jesse Marvin Dickens, 31, of the 1000 block of Congress Street, Dominique Kenyana Bald, 29, of the 1800 block of Madison Street, and Austin Hiett Green, 25, of the 1800 block of Madison Street; all charged with three counts of possession of MDMA (ecstasy, Schedule I), possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana; Green, the driver of a vehicle that was pulled over Thursday, was additionally charged with a brake light violation and a turn signal violation; Detective James Cox made a traffic stop at State Street and Blackshear Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a white Pontiac for a non-functioning brake light and a turn signal violation; Sgt. Robert Weiss and Detective Blake Lewis then joined Cox and the three searched the vehicle; inside they found a large quantity of MDMA pills and some marijuana; all three were taken to the Ware County jail.

•Drugs, firearm: Cavias Armstrong, 38, of the 300 block of Pineview Drive; charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA (ecstasy), possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; on Friday, about 10:44 p.m., Waycross police officers served a warrant on Armstrong for sale of crack cocaine; when they approached the residence, they detected the odor of burning marijuana; a woman who lives there allowed police to search the house where they found the drugs, a pistol and packaging materials; Armstrong was booked into the Ware County jail.

•Drugs: Untereus Johnson, 26; charged with possession of MDMA (ecstasy); arrested at 2:49 a.m. Sunday at 1010 Memorial Drive after a 911 hangup call had been detected; when police arrived, they found Johnson and a female about to leave in a vehicle; the man was detained and found to have MDMA in his pocket; Waycross police transported him to the Ware County jail.

•Theft: a gun was reported stolen out of an apartment in the 600 block of Summit Street between 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and Sunday at 10 a.m.; the complainant told Waycross police someone had entered his apartment and stole his gun; Waycross police are investigating.

•Burglary: several household items valued at more than $10,000 were reported stolen out of a house in the 3200 block of Stoneback Street between Aug. 17 and Sunday; no forced entry was evident; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Burglary: a pistol and a water jug containing several hundreds dollars in change were reported stolen out of a house in the 1900 block of Gibbs Street between 11:50 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday; Waycross police are investigating.