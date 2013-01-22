POLICE NEWS

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Criminal trespass: a Ware County deputy responded to a call regarding property damage in the 2300 block of Blackwell Street Thursday; the resident said that between Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 12 noon, shots were fired by neighbors in a nearby field that struck his mobile home; the shootings began about four months ago, and the bullets had come close to the residence on previous occurrences; the bullet holes he showed the deputy near his kitchen were made Wednesday and Thursday; he has spoken the neighbors about the shooting and the deputy spoke to them.

•Probation violation: arrested was Patricia Jacobs Thursday at 7:45 p.m. for violation of her probation; original charge was possession of cocaine; Ware County Deputy Zabrae Williams made the arrest.