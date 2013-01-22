Police News

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Theft: a Honda 450 dirt bike was reported stolen out of the back yard of a house in the 1400 block of Hilliard Avenue between 8 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Friday; the owner was getting ready to leave for work Friday when noticed the bike was missing; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft by taking: a large amount of tools was reported stolen out of a storage building in the 4100 block of Whitehall Church Road between May 1 and Sunday; stolen items include two Dewalt cordless drills, Dewalt sawzall, Husqvarna yard trimmer, Husqvarna chain saw, Craftsman wrench set and a DeWalt radio; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft: a silver 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was reported stolen out of a yard in the 6200 block of Dyson Road in the Millwood area in recent days; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Theft: a TracFone was reported stolen at a house in the 2500 block of Albany Avenue some time after Friday; the owner told lawmen several people had been inside the house; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a black and pink Kate Spade wallet containing an undisclosed amount of money, two debit cards and credit cards was stolen out of a 2013 Honda Accord parked at a house in the 2400 block of Devandrene Road between 5 p.m. Thursday and 9:50 a.m. Friday; no evidence of forced entry was found; Ware County detectives are investigating.

Waycross police are investigating an aggravated assault, cruelty to children and sexual battery that occurred in the 800 block of Naomi Street Friday between 5:25 and 5:35 p.m.; local man reported to police that he went to get his and his son’s belongings from an apartment in the 800 block of Naomi Street Friday when he was attacked by his ex-girlfriend; he told police the woman choked him, bit him, pinned him against a car and grabbed his groin area, all in the presence of a 10-year-old boy, said Grant.