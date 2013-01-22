POLICE NEWS

Robbery: Damon Medlock, 18, of Waycross; charged with armed robbery with a weapon; police said he and another man entered a business in the 1600 block of Plant Avenue at 3:35 a.m. Sunday wearing sweat shirts with hoodies and masks on their faces and attempted to rob the store; the two demanded the female clerk open the cash register, but she was unable to open it; they then snatched some cigarettes and fled the store; Medlock was being held in the Ware County jail after being arrested Thursday evening by Waycross police. •Burglary: someone broke into a house in the 500 block of Oakwood Avenue between July 10 and Monday; numerous household items were missing, along with some firearms; Waycross police are investigating and say they have not found any sign of forced entry.