POLICE NEWS

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Financial fraud: a victim residing in the 900 block of Central Avenue discovered that someone had been taking money from his bank account and transferring it to someone who is incarcerated, using PayPal; he has no idea who could have been conducting the financial exchange; Waycross police are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: two vehicles parked in the 500 block of Bay Street were entered and plundered through between 9 p.m. Monday and 8:24 a.m. Tuesday; nothing was believed missing from one vehicle; a black bag containing clothes was taken from the other but was found nearby; there was no sign of forced entry; Waycross police are investigating.

•Vehicle burglary: a resident in the 2200 block of Oleander Drive awoke Wednesday morning to find that his vehicle had been entered some time between Tuesday night and 8:15 a.m. Wednesday; a wallet with cash, a JCPenney credit card and a Capital One card were stolen; the wallet and one of the cards was later recovered, discarded on the ground nearby; police found no sign of forced entry; the victim thought he had locked the car but was not positive of it; Waycross police are investigating.