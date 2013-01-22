POLICE NEWS

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Burglary: someone threw a rock through the front window of a store in the 1800 block of the South Georgia Parkway at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, entered the building, stole some cigarettes, lottery tickets and a bank bag containing $19,674; Waycross police have not identified the suspect but have a “good video” of him, according to Capt. Benji Hersey.

•Drugs, obstruction: Brian Keith White, 32, of El Josa Street; arrested Monday about 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue, an area from which he had been banned; when officers located him, he fled and was found hiding inside an apartment underneath a mattress; he was taken into custody and found in possession of ecstasy pills; he is charged with possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of public housing, possession of ecstasy, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, criminal trespass, obstruction of an officer and was also wanted on a parole warrant for the Ware County Sheriff’s Department; Waycross police took him to the Ware County jail.

•Burglary: six units of a storage business on Knight Avenue have been entered and burglarized since May 22; various items were stolen; Ware County detectives are investigating.

•Fraud: Brook McCloyd, 61, of Decatur; charged with executing fictitious checks on March 1; he was arrested in Decatur and transferred to the Ware County jail to face charges from the Waycross Police Department.