POLICE NEWS

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Exploitation of the elderly: Robyn Farley (Davis), 29, of Blackwell Street; arrested at 4:58 this morning on two counts of exploitation of an elderly person; Waycross police said she used the information of a 78-year-old person to open accounts with Verizon and AT&T and to purchase phones; the purchases were in the amounts of $253.65 and $549.99; she was booked into the Ware County jail after being taken into custody by Waycross police.

•Vehicle theft: a woman told police she was evicted from a residence in the 1400 block of Bokum Street on Monday; she returned Tuesday at 12:19 p.m. to get her belongings and realized her red 2009 Ford Mustang was missing; the owner has a suspect in mind; Waycross police are investigating.