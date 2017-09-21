POLICE NEWS

•Drugs: Michael Barnard White, 40, of a Carswell Avenue address; arrested at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on an outstanding warrant charging him with sales of cocaine to an undercover operative on July 7; he was taken to the Ware County jail and booked by Waycross police.

•Drugs: Lashonda Combs, 26, of the 300 block of Garlington Avenue; arrested Wednesday night on a warrant from Sept. 8 when Waycross police executed a search warrant at her apartment and found a stash of marijuana; she is charged with possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of public housing and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; she was booked into the Ware County jail after being arrested by Waycross police.

•Drugs: Kewan Christopher Bell, 32, of the 300 block of Garlington Avenue; charged with possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of public housing and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; his arrest Wednesday night stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his apartment in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue on Sept. 8 where Waycross police found a quantity of marijuana; he was being held in the Ware County jail.

•Vehicle burglary: a purse and its contents were reported stolen out of a vehicle parked in the back yard of a house in the 800 block of Pittman Street between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday; the doors had been left unlocked; Waycross police are investigating.