POLICE NEWS

•Obstruction, theft: Lee Roy Brunswick Jr., 54, of Thomas Street; arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday after police were called to a store in the 1600 block of Plant Avenue where he was suspected of shoplifting; when police arrived, he ran but he was apprehended; he then began to fight with officers, he and the officers were slightly injured in the scuffle; after being placed in the patrol unit, he began to kick the interior of the car; he is charged with felony theft, obstruction of officers, criminal interference with government property and criminal trespass.

•Battery arrest: Jason Bryan Cooper, 24, of Florida Avenue; charged on an active warrant with battery, family violence, criminal trespass; he was arrested about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Rockefeller Street; Waycross police said he was also one of the few suspects involved in the federal sweep recently who had not been arrested in the original roundup; he was taken by Waycross police to the Ware County jail.

•Burglary: a computer, mouse and other property reported stolen out of a house in the 800 block of South Augusta Avenue between Aug. 24 and Thursday about 4 p.m.; a man charged with the responsibility of looking after the property went there Thursday to check on it and found that the house had been burglarized; Cpl. Craig Colley took the initial report.