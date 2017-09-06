POLICE NEWS

Law enforcement officials released the following information:

•Drugs: Jerrelle Merritt, 62, of the 500 block of Gilmore Street; charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of Schedule IV drugs; members of the Waycross Police Department drug team executed a search warrant at a house in the 500 block of Gilmore Street at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and found cocaine, methamphetamine and several pills inside the house; Merritt was taken into custody and is being held in the Ware County jail.

•Fake money: two $100 bills were passed Tuesday, one in the 500 block of Tebeau Street and one in the 2300 block of Memorial Drive, that turned out to be counterfeit; the bills have the serial number AB60657707I and also have a security strip that reads as a $10 bill; Waycross police are investigating.

•Theft: an orange Echo trimmer and a black and orange WORX brand weedeater and blower combination were stolen out of a shed in the 3600 block of Johnny Minchew Road between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday; the owner told Ware County deputies that it appeared someone had pried a lock off a door for entry; Ware County detectives are investigating.