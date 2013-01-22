Police ID Woman Killed In Early Morning Crash

A Waycross woman who was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck while running from police has been identified by Waycross Police Chief Tony Tanner.

Aquasha Lashe Brown, 23, of Walnut Street, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the corner of Walnut and Florence streets, said Tanner, after she was partially ejected from the car as it flipped over onto its roof.

Tanner said a city patrolman had broken off the car chase mere moments before the crash.

A passenger in the car, 21-year-old Elisha Hooks, was only slightly injured. She was treated at Memorial Satilla Health for her injuries, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Tanner said a patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop of Brown’s car on City Boulevard for a stop sign violation Tuesday at 2 a.m. Brown disregarded the patrol unit’s lights and continued to drive, he said.

“The driver went through Central Park Apartments, then turned east onto Central Avenue and began to flee,” said Tanner. “She then turned south on Walnut and the officer terminated the chase.”

Police are not sure why Brown decided to run, other than the fact she did not have a driver’s license, said Hersey. The city police department has a policy of discontinuing car chases that may endanger the public, Hersey said.

Tanner said the officer, Paul Crawford, heard the screeching of tires on pavement and other sounds consistent with a car accident. He soon discovered the overturned car at the intersection of Walnut Street and Florence Street, the police chief said.