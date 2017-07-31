Pine Straw On Trailer Ignites, Burns Up

A trailer filled with pine straw at a collection site at 5261 Bickley Highway caught fire and burned vigorously Sunday morning, causing about $5,000 in damages, said the Ware County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, arriving there at 3:46 a.m., said Capt. Brian Varnadore.

“They actually had to pull the whole trailer apart, take all the straw out of it,” Varnadore said.

It has not been determined what caused the straw to ignite, Varnadore said. “It is listed as undetermined cause at this point.”

Varnadore said the trailer was on the side of the road where crews had been collecting pine straw when the straw caught fire. The trailer was not attached to a tractor cab. Firefighters are not looking at the fire as “suspicious,” Varnadore said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, Varnadore said.

Responding to the fire call were firefighters from Station I in the industrial park and Station 6 at Dixie Union. Capt. Joe McPhaul was the ranking officer in charge of the fire suppression effort.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:25 a.m. Sunday.