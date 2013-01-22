Pickup Trucks Stolen; One Found

Two pickup trucks were stolen Wednesday morning and one was found abandoned later, said Waycross Police Sgt. Teresa Grant.
Between 3 and 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, somebody stole a 2016 Ford Expedition and a 2013 Ford F-150 from the 1100 block of Satilla Blvd., Grant said. The F-150 was later found by police, stuck in mud in the 1600 block of Vernon Street.
The motor vehicle thefts are being investigated by Waycross Police detectives.
Two pickup trucks were stolen Wednesday morning and one was found abandoned later, said Waycross Police Sgt. Teresa Grant.