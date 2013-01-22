Pickup Trucks Stolen; One Found

Two pickup trucks were stolen Wednesday morning and one was found abandoned later, said Waycross Police Sgt. Teresa Grant.

Between 3 and 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, somebody stole a 2016 Ford Expedition and a 2013 Ford F-150 from the 1100 block of Satilla Blvd., Grant said. The F-150 was later found by police, stuck in mud in the 1600 block of Vernon Street.

The motor vehicle thefts are being investigated by Waycross Police detectives.