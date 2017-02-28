Pickup Truck Hits A Waycross Man On Central Avenue

A Waycross man riding a bicycle was injured Monday when he was hit by a pickup truck on Central Avenue Extension at Lakeview Drive in Brantley County, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Christopher Barfield, 51, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross for treatment of injuries he suffered in the 2:13 p.m. accident, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post spokesman.

Riding his bicycle westbound, Barfield was struck by a westbound Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Allen Wheeler, 31, of Waycross. Dixon said Wheeler was not injured. He was issued a warning for using faulty equipment and failure to yield the right-of-way, Dixon said.

After impact, the truck continued for 203 feet before coming to rest. The bicycle came to rest 31 feet from the area of impact.

Trooper Sherman McClain was in charge of the investigation.