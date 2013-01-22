Phone Law Leads To Arrest

A woman was arrested on a drug charge as the result of a traffic stop by Waycross police officers Tuesday night, said Capt. Tommy Cox.

Cayla Thrift, 20, of Waycross, was charged with possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, driving with no insurance and using an electronic device while operating a vehicle, Cox said.

Officers conducting a special detail concerning the new “hands free” law (banning the use of handheld electronic devices while driving) stopped Thrift’s vehicle in the 100 block of Ava Street Tuesday at 10:17 p.m.. While approaching the vehicle, officers smelled the odor of marijuana, Cox said.

A K-9 unit was called, and the dog alerted, so a search was conducted and more than an ounce of marijuana was found, Cox said.

Thrift was arrested and booked into the Ware County jail.

In the only other crime news in the community reported this morning by local law enforcement, a burglary of a residence in the 3100 block of Pebble Hill Road was investigated Tuesday afternoon, said Ware County Sheriff’s Lt. Neil Skerratt.

Ware Sheriff’s Cpl. Tony Youmans responded to the burglary call Tuesday at 2 p.m. and met with the homeowner who said there was no evidence of forced entry, Skerratt said.

Stolen from the residence between Aug. 16 and Tuesday were several paintings, a valuable record album, appliances and furniture, Skerratt said.

He said the victim named someone as a suspect.