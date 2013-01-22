Pedestrian Struck By A Car Is Taken To ER

A Willacoochee man was injured Tuesday night as he was hit by a vehicle on George Street near the South Georgia Parkway, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey. Monroe Land Jr., 73, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of cuts on his head, said Hersey. Land was crossing over George Street when a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Mary Fulford, 25, of Albany Avenue, was leaving a parking lot nearby. Hersey said the driver did not see the pedestrian. Land was cited for being a pedestrian in the roadway, said Hersey. Officer Ashley Boatright investigated the 9:28 p.m. accident.