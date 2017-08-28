Pedestrian Severely Injured, Hit By SUV

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 1 and the South Georgia Parkway Saturday night, the man severely injured, said Waycross police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Deon Cooper, 39, was taken by helicopter to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla., for treatment of serious injuries, said Cox.

Dori Clifton, 40, of Waycross, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, was westbound on the South Georgia Parkway and was turning at the DeShazo Triangle. Cox said once she got onto the connect, Cooper was standing in the roadway and there was nothing Clifton could do to avoid hitting him.

“He was also dressed all in black and she could not avoid him,” said Cox.

Officer Zachary Leonard investigated the 9:13 p.m. accident.