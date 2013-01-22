Pedestrian Is Hit By Van And Killed On U.S. 1 South Saturday, 9:52 p.m.

A Waycross man walking alongside Memorial Drive near Morris Road was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle as he stepped into traffic, said the Georgia State Patrol. Michael Calvin White, 61, died in the 9:52 p.m. accident, said Waycross Police Chief Tony Tanner. The investigation was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol. Tanner said Trooper Myles Cooper was in charge of the investigation. White was walking on the west shoulder of Memorial Drive near the parking lot at the Walker-Jones car dealership, said Rhonda Swinea, Waycross GSP post spokesman. Swinea said he started to cross the highway at a location that is not marked as a crosswalk and was struck by a southbound 2006 Chevrolet Uplander, the driver of which has not been identified, in the inside southbound lane of Memorial Drive. On impact, the pedestrian was thrown 59 feet into the grassy median. Swinea said the driver applied the van’s brakes and it skidded 69 feet from the impact point before bringing the vehicle to a complete stop.