Pedestrian Hit, Injured

A Waycross woman was struck by a pickup truck in the 2900 block of Harris Road and injured early Tuesday as a worker in the industrial park was leaving his job shift to drive home, said Ware County Sheriff Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Keona Ann Parker, 30, of Naomi Street, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment, said Skerratt. He did not know the injury severity.

Derrick Touchton, 23, of Homerville, who was leaving work in the industrial park at 6:53 a.m., drove onto Harris Road from a parking lot and hit Parker, Skerratt said.

He said she was one of three people walking along Harris Road, two on the shoulder of the road and one (Parker) in the middle of the road.

Touchton told lawmen he “felt a bump” and first thought he might have run over a traffic cone in the road.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Sherman McClain and Cadet Erin Morton investigated the accident assisted by Ware Cpl. Tony Youmans.