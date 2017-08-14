PCHS Athletic Staff Member Is Accused In ‘Touching’ Incident

BLACKSHEAR — An athletic trainer at Pierce County High School has been arrested on charges of inappropriate contact with a student, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Marlin Brown, 33, of Waycross, was taken into custody Friday and charged with public indecency and simple battery, Wright said, following an investigation after school officials alerted law enforcement about the accusation.

“Basically, he admitted to the accusation,” said Wright. “The same accusation has been made by more than one male victim.”

Brown has been released on bond after turning himself in on the charges Friday, Wright said. Brown also resigned his position at the school, Wright said.

No further details were available.