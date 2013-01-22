Patrol Unit Involved In Wreck; Deputy Is 1 Of Those Injured

A Ware County deputy and a suspect he was taking to jail were injured Friday morning when a vehicle ran a stop sign and crossed the path of the patrol car they were occupying, causing a collision at the intersection of New Mexico Avenue and New York Avenue, said Ware County Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Deputy Zabrae Williams was taken by Ware County ambulance to the emergency room at Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of head and neck injuries and suffering chest pains, said Skerratt.

The suspect, who Skerratt declined to name, also suffered injuries and was transported by ambulance to the emergency room.

The other driver, Megan Lynn Robson, 22, of Blackshear, was bleeding from the head and had cuts on her arms, Skerratt said. She was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for examination and treatment.

The Robson vehicle and the patrol unit both had moderate damage. After the initial impact, both vehicles landed in a nearby ditch.

Robson told Georgia State Patrol Trooper Merritt Meeks that she thought the intersection was a four-way stop and pulled out into the path of the patrol unit, which was a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The 11:30 a.m. accident remains under investigation.