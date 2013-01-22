Passenger On ATV Is Injured In Wreck

BLACKSHEAR — A Waycross woman was injured Saturday when a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle on which she was a passenger crashed on Youmans Chapel Road, overturning and landing on top of her, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Marcie Burke, 35, was taken by Pierce County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment of injuries that included a right leg injury, said Trooper Adrien Jean.

Burke was a passenger on the vehicle, Jean said.

The vehicle, a Kawasaki T-Rex, was southbound on Youmans Chapel Road, driven by Joseph Johnson, 32, of Blackshear. As the ATV approached Willie Bowen Road, the driver failed to slow and the four-wheeler crossed Willie Bowen Road, struck and embankment, vaulted for 17 feet and began to overturn, said Jean, landing on top of Burke.

The driver had left the scene on foot prior to troopers arriving, but was located north of the crash site, said Jean.

Trooper Sherman McLain investigated the 11:58 p.m. accident. Jean said the accident remains under investigation.