Parents Of Unattended Child, Age 2, Are Arrested Thursday

The parents of a 2-year-old girl were arrested in the 2300 block of Hilliard Avenue Thursday afternoon after their naked daughter was found running around the neighborhood, chasing after a tan dog, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

William Luther Peacock Jr., 45, and Audrey T. Peacock, 36, of the 2300 block of Hilliard Avenue, were booked into the Ware County jail on charges of reckless conduct, said Skerratt.

A neighbor called 911 at 6:45 p.m. when she saw the girl running naked through the neighborhood, following the dog, said Skerratt.

The girl was found by a deputy on Woodrow Avenue, a distance from her residence, Skerratt said, two blocks west and two blocks north.

“She was safe and thankfully everything is OK,” Skerratt said.

Her parents remained in the Ware County jail this morning, he said.

Lawmen were told by other neighbors this was not the first time the little girl had been allowed to roam unattended.

Ware County Department of Family and Children Services agents were called to take custody of the child, Skerratt said.

“The woman who called us said she heard a child’s voice outside and assumed it was her own son playing in the yard,” said Skerratt. “When she continued to hear the child, she went outside and found the little girl who was not wearing any clothing and was following the dog down the street. Deputy Jonathan Oliver responded and took the little girl (into his care) in the 2000 block of Woodrow Avenue.”

The neighbor was there as well, having followed the girl to keep an eye on her, Skerratt said. He said the woman was helping Oliver in attempting to learn where the child lives when the Peacocks called 911 at 7:08 to report her missing.

“Neighbors who were interviewed reported that such incidents have occurred numerous times in the past when no parents were present,” said Skerratt.