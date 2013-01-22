OREMC Responds To Restore Power

NAHUNTA — As Hurricane Michael made its way across the state causing storm-related damage across south and middle Georgia the storm left many customers in the dark. Here in southeast Georgia, citizens were largely spared as the storm tacked slightly westerly after coming ashore. There were, however, some outages.

Local linemen — after quickly tending to needs here — have answered their neighbors’ call and responded to southwest Georgia and elsewhere to lend a helping hand.

The Okefenoke REMC line crews worked through the night Wednesday and into Thursday to respond to issues in the region as they occurred, affecting 2,000 consumer-members. By noon, the storm-related outages had been cleaned up, said Michelle Hutchins, marketing coordinator.

Four OREMC crews were then dispatched to assist electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) in other parts of the state — Colquitt EMC in Valdosta and Oconee EMC in Dudley — that sustained significant damage to their systems.

In some cases winds in excess of 100 mph caused widespread damage to trees, downing power lines and poles, requiring impassable roadways to be cleared before line workers could begin outage restoration efforts.

The OREMC is one of 41 EMCs in the state of Georgia. Collectively, Georgia’s consumer-owned EMCs provide electricity and related services to 4.4 million people, nearly half of Georgia’s population across 73 percent of the state’s land area.

About Okefenoke REMC

Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation is an electric cooperative powering the lives of more than 35,000 residential consumer-member, commercial and industrial accounts in southeast Georgia and northeast Florida.

The OREMC’s service area includes Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware and Wayne counties in Georgia, as well as Baker and Nassau counties in Florida.

“Our mission is to provide affordable, reliable and safe energy, while leveraging our resources to promote and improve the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Hutchins.

