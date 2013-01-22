One Hurt In Hortense Collision That Involved Three Vehicles

HORTENSE — One person was slightly injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Georgia 110 and Fort McIntosh Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

The injured person, driver Lori Davison, of Hortense, was not transported for medical attention, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

The crash occurred when Sam Latham, 70, of Hortense, driving a Honda Odyssey, turned off of McIntosh Road onto Georgia 110 and entered the path of a Lexus car driven by Davison, who was southbound on Georgia 110. A Dodge van, driven by Harry Wingate, 60, of Waynesville, was stopped behind the Latham vehicle at the intersection.

Dixon said the Latham vehicle struck the right front of the Davison vehicle, then spun counterclockwise and struck the Wingate van.

A passenger in the Wingate vehicle, Alan Herrin, 50, of Waynesville, also escaped injury, Dixon said.

Latham was charged with a stop sign violation, said Dixon.

Senior Trooper Merritt Meeks investigated the 12:27 p.m. accident.