Offerman Wreck Claims One Life

OFFERMAN — An Offerman woman was killed Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 84 at Offerman Loop, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Brandi Charmaine Merday, 27, of Offerman, died in the 4 p.m. accident, the GSP said.

The report of the accident had not been completed Monday afternoon. Efforts to contact a trooper with the Waycross post failed.

A spokesman at the Hinesville GSP post promised to get a commander to return calls from Waycross reporters seeking details about the fatal traffic acident, but the return call has yet to be received.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete so far and will be announced by Rainge Memorial Chapel.