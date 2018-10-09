October 9, 2018

Carl H. Rosenbush Jr.

A graveside service for Carl Herman Rosenbush Jr. was held Monday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Alex Brown and the Rev. Hampton Williams officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Will Vinton

Will Vinton, 70, a stop-motion animator who coined the term Claymation, died in Portland, Ore. of multiple myeloma cancer Thursday.

During the 1980s and 90s his cartoonish clay animations were frequently seen in national commercials. He helped make the California Raisins a sensation, and also animated the Noid for Domino’s Pizza and M&M’s candy characters.

In 1975 he won an Academy Award with Bob Gardner for the animated short, “Closed Mondays.”

Vinton then founded Will Vinton Studios in Portland, Ore. The studio produced several notable short films, the feature-length “The Adventures of Mark Twain” (1985), and following the phenomenal success of the California Raisins, several TV specials for CBS, including “Meet the Raisins,” and “A Claymation Christmas Celebration.”

The studio also produced the animated series, “The PJs,” starring the voice of Eddie Murphy.

A documentary about Vinton’s life and career, “Welcome to My Daydream: The Story of Will Vinton,” is currently in production.