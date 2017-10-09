October 9, 2017

Lucille M. Knowles

A celebration of life service for Mother Lucille Moss Knowles, 83, of Waycross, will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 201 Reddick St., in Homerville, where the Rev. Randall McCrae is pastor and Pastor Mary E. Green, pastor of Abundant Life Holiness Church in Leslie, will offer words of comfort.

She was born March 3, 1934 in Homerville to the late Charlie Andrews and Elizabeth White. She received her formal education from the Homerville Public School System.

At an early age she moved to Elmira, N.Y., where she lived for many years before moving to Springfield, Mass. In 1986, she moved back to Homerville where she was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. After locating in Waycross 10 years ago she became a member of Just Right Fellowship Ministries where she served as a church Mother. She was a mother of Abundant Life Holiness Church in Leslie at the time of her demise.

She was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday night (Oct. 4, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Elder Charles E. Knowles, of Waycross; children, Yvonne Wilson, of Hampton, Va., Theresa Taylor, of Springfield, Mass., Henry Ann Moss, of Homerville, Timothy Moss, of Brooklyn, N.Y., Patricia Moss, of Springfield, Mass., Theresa Moss of Pittsfield, Mass., Ella Moss, of Kannapolis, N.C., Charles Moss of Pittsfield, Mass., and Roxanne Moss, of Homerville; sisters, Elizabeth White, of Ocala, Fla., and Betty White, of Springfield, Mass.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins, Bishop Irwin and Pearl Campbell, of Thomasville; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of her daughter, Henry Ann Moss, 888 Carswell St.

Public visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, of Homerville, 15 Robinson St.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville.

Funeral arrangements ware entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Donna Faye W. Joyner

BLACKSHEAR — Donna Faye Waters Joyner, 51, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday (Oct. 6, 2017) morning at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Katherine Marie Taylor

Katherine Marie Taylor, 75, of Waycross died Sunday (Oct. 8, 2017) at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla., following a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Danise Gill Douglas

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Danise Montique Gill Douglas, 54, was held Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Chad Nimmer.

Honorary pallbearers were employees of Carter’s Fried Chicken and Dixon’s Service Center.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Franki Clark Gill Suter

A funeral for Franki Clark Gill Suter was held Saturday morning at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Jimmy Martin and Carole Martin officiating.

Burial followed in Telmore Pentecostal Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ryan Brantley, Ricky Clark Sr., Ricky Clark Jr., Clay Murray, Paul Sears, Tommy Sears and David Taft.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.