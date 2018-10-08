October 8, 2018

Billy F. Aycock

Billy Aycock, 84, of Alma, passed away Saturday (Oct. 6, 2018) at Twin Oaks Convalescent Center after an extended illness.

He was born in Appling County, Dec. 24, 1933, to the late Roosevelt and Pauline Morris Aycock.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving four years aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Coral Sea. After military service he was employed 35 years with CSX Railroad until he retired in 1992.

During his “retirement,” he served as Bacon County commissioner for eight years. He was a member and trustee of Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Mylon Lee Aycock, and sisters, Bronnie Kennedy and Tiffany Lott, both of Baxley.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Martha Brigman Aycock, of Alma; two sons, Mark Aycock (Terri), of Spartanburg, S.C., and Andrew Aycock Sr., of Mershon; one sister, Peggy Lynch (Brady), of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Donald Aycock (Jane) and Alvin Aycock (Latrelle), both of Baxley; three grandchildren, Alex Aycock (Mallory), Elizabeth Aycock, and Andrew Aycock Jr. (Amber); and he was blessed with three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crosby Funeral Home in Alma.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Eric Brown and the Rev. Wayne Miracle officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church, 541 Pine Level Church Road, Alma, Ga. 31510 or to the Alzheimer’s Association: ALZ.org

Active pallbearers are Alex Aycock, Andrew Aycock Jr., Brett Aycock, Greg Kennedy, Ronald Lynch, Kim Lott, Chris Aycock and Corey Aycock

Honorary pallbearers are Earl and Ann Williams, Bobby and Wendell Hart, Pete and Kay Peterson, Michael and Lora McClintock, Joey Anderson, Jerry Anderson, members of Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church, and the staff of Twin Oaks Convalescent Center.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.

Theresa Tyre Johnson

Theresa “Terri” Tyre Johnson, 62, died Saturday morning (Oct. 6, 2018) at Orange Park Medical Center of Orange Park, Fla., following a sudden illness.

She was born in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., lived most of her early life in Wayne County, and made her home in the Waycross area since 1974. She was preceded in death by her father, James Tyre, a nephew, Caleb Tyre, and grandparents, R.T. and Judy Shetters and Jake and Bula Tyre.

She was a 1974 graduate of Wayne County High School and was a former member of O’Quinn Baptist Church near Kville.

She was the owner and operator of 74 Oaks. She didn’t limit her work to just one area, she was a woman of many talents. She was a floral designer, artist, creative designer, event and wedding planner, gifted seamstress among many other talents. In working with weddings her goal was to create the perfect day for the bride and groom. She is remembered by her family as loving, compassionate and being a very giving person.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gary L. Johnson; a daughter, Brandy Johnson Murray (fiancé, Michael James); a grandson, Andrew Murray, all of Brantley County; her mother, Dean Tyre, of Jesup; two brothers, Jim Tyre (wife, Tammie), of Waycross and Joe Tyre, of Jesup; two nieces, Colbi Tyre Sellers (husband, James), of Waycross, and Mandee Waters, of Jesup; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Nina Mae Leggett

Nina Mae Leggett, 77, of 607 Oak St., Waycross, passed away early Sunday morning (Oct. 7, 2018) at Waycross Health & Rehabilitation.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Aurelia Boyett Martell

Aurelia “Sue” Boyett Martell, 76, of Bristol, died Friday afternoon (Oct. 5, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born Aug. 22, 1942 in Appling County, she was a daughter of the late Walter Earl and Bertha Smith Boyett. She lived until the age of 10 in Bristol before moving with her family to Florida, where she was a 1959 graduate of Edison Senior High School in Miami. She was employed in the administration office for Jackson Memorial Hospital for 20 years and then returned to Pierce County in 1992.

She was a member of Martha Memorial United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Troy Martell, two sisters, Glenda Cox and Debbie Lancaster, and two brothers, Wayne Boyett and Gary Boyett.

Survivors include two sons, Todd Martell, of Bristol, and L.J. Trace Martell (wife, Anne), of Pooler; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Aiden Martell, both of Alma, and Laurel and Rory Martell, both of Pooler; two brothers, Earl Boyett (wife, Priscilla) and Kerry Boyett (wife, Annette), both of Bristol; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Martha Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol. Burial will follow in the Martha Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Laterron T. James

Laterron Termaine James, 43, died Saturday (Oct. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at 1319 Long Bewick St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

John C. Simmons Sr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — John Clifford Simmons Sr., 80, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning (Oct. 7, 2018) at the Memorial Medical Center in Jacksonville.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Ashley Nicole Griffin

WAYNESVILLE — Ashley Nicole Griffin, 29, of Waynesville, passed away Friday evening (Oct. 5, 2018) at The Southeast Georgia Health Systems, Brunswick campus, after an extended illness.

Her parents are Michael Griffin (Joy), of Woodbine, and Melissa Moore Henderson (Darryl), of Waynesville. She was born in Waycross.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Arron Baisden, maternal grandparents, Charles and Gail Moore, paternal grandparents, Jesse and Bobbie Turner.

She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed drawing, playing ball and working, and loved going to church when she was able.

She is survived by her son, Dallon Lowe, of Waynesville; her father and step-mother, Michael and Joy Griffin, of Woodbine; her mother and step-father, Melissa and Darryl Henderson, of Waynesville; two brothers, Shawn and Michael Griffin, of Woodbine; three sisters, Laura Leighanne Griffin, of Nahunta, Ericka Allen, of Lake City, Fla., and Pam Allen, of Mississippi; five uncles and aunts, Wayne and Cindy Altman, of Hoboken, Shane and Sandy Moore, of Nahunta, Jerry and Tiffany Brain, of Brunswick, Jeff and Becky Moore, of Texas, and Darryl and Lisa Moore, of Nahunta; a special friend, Jeff Dubberly, of Brunswick; also several nieces, nephews and other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation was held Sunday evening at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 3 at Frye Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. E.C. Crews and Kathy Stewart officiating.

Pallbearers are Wayne Altman, Austin Altman, Shane Moore, Dalton Moore, Justin Dixon, William Underwood, Steve Ridulfo and Sammy Dowling.

Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Hickox.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of Melissa Henderson, 439 Whisper Ridge Loop, Waynesville.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Patrick Alan Lindsay

A graveside service for Patrick Alan Lindsay took place Saturday afternoon at Hephzibah Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Mayberry officiating.

Military rites were performed by the United States Army Detail.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Louise Hill Members

A celebration of life was held for Deaconess Louise Hill Members, Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross.

Bishop John A. Moss, pastor gave prayer of comfort.

Senior Bishop Leonard Goode Sr., of Faith United Church of the Living God, Inc., delivered words of comfort from Revelation 20:1-6, topic “Blessed and Holy is He Who Has Part in the First Resurrection.”

Pallbearers were great-grandsons, nephews and friends of the family.

Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Marilyn Phillips Capps

A funeral service for Marilyn Phillips Capps was held Friday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carlton Ring officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Capps, Richard Waters, Wayne Carver, Keith Douglas, James Carter and Ronnie Pittman.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.