October 7, 2017

Danise Gill Douglas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. —Danise Montique Gill Douglas, 54, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning (Oct. 5, 2017) at Shands Medical Center.

Born in Mobile, Ala., Jan. 18, 1963, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a 1981 graduate of Blackshear High School and was the owner/operator of Carter’s Fried Chicken in Blackshear.

She also worked with her husband at their service station — Dixon’s Service Center. She was a hard-working woman but in her free time she enjoyed reading, crocheting and fishing. She was a proud grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Daniel Royce and Shirley Ann Brady Gill. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Doug Gill.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Otis Douglas, of Blackshear; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Josh and Candace Douglas and Jason Douglas, all of Blackshear; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dayla and James Harris, of Blackshear, and Debbie and Kyle McCorvey, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Kierstin Douglas and Peyton Douglas; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.

The family requests that employees of Carter’s Fried Chicken along with employees of Dixon’s Service Center serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

