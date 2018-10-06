October 6, 2018

Shirley Marsh

Shirley Marsh, 91, of Waycross, died early Saturday morning (Sept. 29, 2018) at her daughter’s residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Elyria, Ohio to the late Lucien Norman and Mary Maude Schott Norman. She made Waycross her home since 1979. She sold Avon for 30 years and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and Sudoku.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ralph Marsh, a brother, Lucien Norman Jr., and a sister, Marilyn Walton.

She is survived by three children, Mark Marsh (wife, Julia), of Blackshear, Lynne Marsh, of Waycross, Wendy Thornton ( husband, Charlie), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Ryan Marsh, of Blackshear, Lauren Marsh, of Waycross, Megan Marsh (husband, Keith Sims), of Blackshear, Shayne Thornton, of Blackshear; five great-grandchildren, Stanley, Zoey, Haley, Levi and Gabriel; an adopted daughter, Sherry Scurry, of Waycross; a nephew, John Norman, of Phoenix, Ariz.; her beloved cat, “Gingerlee;” and numerous other relatives.

A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate the life of Shirley Marsh will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m., in the church.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jordan

Ida Dixon Jordan

Ida Dixon Jordan, 103, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 3, 2018).

She was born Aug. 24, 1915 in Pierce County, to the late Griffin M. and Ardelia Thrift Dixon.

After their marriage, she moved with her husband, Vernon James Jordan, to Jacksonville, Fla. She remained a faithful member of Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church, attending their regular services every three weeks.

After a long career, she retired from the River Club. She enjoyed cooking and sewing, but most important in her life was her dedication to her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon James Jordan Sr., and she was the last of her 10 sisters and brothers.

Survivors include her four daughters, Judith Gail Adams, Joy Yvette Davis, Joyce Yvonne Holloway and Ida Latrell Raker (Dave); three sons, Cedric Allison Jordan (Ray), Cary James Jordan (Eva) and Vernon J. Jordan Jr.; 21 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; other loving family and dear friends.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church in Blackshear, with Elder Daniel Drawdy officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church for cemetery maintenance.

Arrangements are with Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville, Fla.

Carl H. Rosenbush Jr.

Carl Herman Rosenbush Jr., 81, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday (Oct. 4, 2018) at Tattnall Healthcare in Reidsville, following an extended illness.

He was born in Green Cove Springs, Fla., later making his home in Wilmington, Del., before retiring to Saint Simons Island.

He moved to Blackshear in 2016 to be near his niece, Kaye Walker (husband, Larry). He was a retired actuary with Aetna Insurance in Philadelphia, Pa. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing the piano.

He was a member of Tenth Presbyterian Church of Philadelphia, Pa., and attended Golden Isles Presbyterian Church on Saint Simons Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Herman Rosenbush Sr. and Mary Rosenbush, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., one sister, Mary Rosenbush Carrol (Mike), of St. Petersburg, Fla., and a sister-in-law, Jonnie Allen James (Robert), of Waycross.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Allen Rosenbush, of Blackshear; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Hospice of Jesup, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, Ga. 31545.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marilyn Phillips Capps

A funeral service for Marilyn Phillips Capps was held Friday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carlton Ring officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Capps, Richard Waters, Wayne Carver, Keith Douglas, James Carter and Ronnie Pittman.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Martha Marshall

A funeral for Martha Elizabeth Thrift Marshall was held Friday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Vickers officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.