October 6, 2017

Lucille M. Knowles

Lucille M. Knowles, 83, died Wednesday night (Oct. 4, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Danise Gill Douglas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Danise Montique Gill Douglas, 54, of Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning (Oct. 5, 2017) at Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Reba Oglesby Brown

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Reba Oglesby Brown, 90, was held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Dr. Bill Young and Steve Boatright.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Craig Carter, Sam Brown, Jeb Brown, Jimmy Barrett, Gabe Martin, Kenny Brown and Bobby Oglesby.

Honorary pallbearers were staff and members of the Pierce County Senior Center.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Clifford T. Justice

A funeral for Clifford Thomas Justice was held at Hoboken Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Rowell and the Rev. Ben Glosson officiating.

Family comments were given by Patsy Harris.

Burial followed in Mars Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Rhett Harris, James Carter, Benjy Harris, Tracy Harris, Connor Steedley, Rodney Carter, Jackie Blakenship and Randy Blakenship.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were the deacons and members of the Men’s Sunday School Class of Hoboken Baptist Church.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Nannie ‘Doris’ Pittman

A funeral for Nannie “Doris” Pittman was held Thursday at Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Leonard Pittman and the Rev. Cliff Adams officiating.

Burial follow in Suwannee Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Nick Grantham, Kenneth Cox, Glenn Cox, Randall Cox, Jamie Herrin and K.C. Cox.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Women’s Sunday School Class.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.