October 5, 2018

Rufus Leroy Owens

Rufus Leroy Owens, 73, died Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 3, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was a native of Pierce County and lived most of his life in Blackshear. He was a carpenter and served in the United States Army.

He was the son of the late Rufus Dalton Owens and Sarah Lusetti Thrift Owens. He also was preceded in death by two sisters, Iris Batten and Kathleen Smith, five brothers, Stanley Owens, Doyle Owens, David Owens, Vilos Owens and Billy Owens.

He is survived by a brother, Maxie Franklin Owens, of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick Alan Lindsay

Patrick Alan Lindsay, 68, died Tuesday (Oct. 2, 2018) at his residence in Dixie Union.

He was born in Willard, Ohio, but lived in the Waycross area less than 10 years. He attended secondary schools in Satellite Beach and Merritt Island, Fla. After graduation, he applied for and was accepted into the Army Aviation Program.

He was an Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam with more than 800 hours of combat duty and was awarded the Bronze Star, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign medals in addition to Army Aviator Badge. Upon release from active duty in 1972, he served in the National Guard for three years. This service was the foundation for his lifelong devotion to and work with veterans.

After conclusion of military service, he worked as a pilot in several positions, including crop duster, chief pilot for a medical group, and off-shore pilot for oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.

He then returned to college and earned bachelors and masters degrees in social work from the University of Kentucky. He became a licensed clinical social worker after clinical training at the Cooper Veteran’s Center Administration Medical Center in Lexington, Ky., in the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Treatment Program.

He then served in professional positions in Lexington before relocating to Minot, N.D. His professional experience included serving as a mental health clinician, clinical supervisor and manager and program director.

In North Dakota, he was employed by the University of Minot as an instructor in the social work program and also created the first nationwide computer list for veterans and their families who were impacted by Agent Orange.

He eventually returned to Orlando, Fla., and became a program manager for Volunteers of America of Florida where he worked for more than 10 years to build rehabilitation programs for homeless veterans in Cocoa and Key West, Fla.

He retired at age 63 to Waycross, his mother’s hometown, where he spent many summers as a child. He settled on a five-acre homestead that he carved from the forest, where he grew vegetables, grapes and raised a bevy of cats.

His hobbies were many and eclectic, including fishing, hunting, metal detecting, gardening, antique collecting and tinkering with and inventing numerous mechanical devices. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his lifelong love of learning and his ability to entertain everyone around him with his jokes and raconteur skills.

He was a son of the late William Glade Lindsay and Jeanette Jordan Lindsay.

He is survived by two daughters, Heather Jean Unger (Daryl) and Gretchen Ann Grenz (Micah); eight grandchildren, Michael Scott Boldizar, Steven Cory Boldizar, William Lee Sedelmeyer, Matthew Kyle Unger, Kaitlyn Madison Grenz, Paige Miriam Grenz, Emma Linden Grenz and Benjamin Shea Grenz; a brother, Phillip Lindsay (Theresa); two nephews, Todd Lindsay and Dustin Lindsay; his girlfriend, Wanda Jennings; and his former wives, Susan Lindsay Roberts, Dr. Liza Levy and Elizabeth Vicknair Lindsay.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hephzibah Cemetery in Dixie Union. The family will receive friends Saturday at Music Funeral Home from noon to 1 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Pastor Bessie M. James

Pastor Bessie Mae Brinson James, affectionately known as Mother James, answered her Master’s call and moved to her heavenly home Tuesday (Oct. 2, 2018) at her residence. She was born May 16, 1925 to her late parents, Elder Daniel and Bessie Mae Brinson in Vidalia. She was one of 10 children born to that union. Until Tuesday night, she and her sister Dorothy were the only two surviving siblings.

Mother James accepted God in her life at an early age. She was married to the late Rev. Joseph Hiram James. They were blessed with seven children five sons and two daughters. Elijah, Willie, Frank, Jessie and Sylvia preceded her in death.

For many years she walked all over town praying for the sick and spreading the word about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved God and she loved children. She kept children in her home until she and her husband founded the St. James Baptist Church and Day Care Center, known today as St. James Holiness Church of God, Inc.

She attended night school for a time and later attended classes to earn her certification in early childhood education. She was a successful owner and manager of the St. James Day Care center for many years along with her daughters and Margie Jamison until the age of 87 and never took a salary.

A graveside service for Mother James will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in Hazzard Hill Cemetery, 905 Central Ave., with Bishop Clarence Adamson, pastor of Zachary Holiness Church, offering words of comfort.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Phillip (Gwen) James, Savannah; daughter, Schenesia Ann (James) Barfield, Waycross; daughters-in-law, Ruth James, Tampa, Fla., and Kathy James, Guelph, Ontario; son-in-law, Joseph Johnson, Waycross; sister, Dorothy Williams, Valdosta; sisters-in-law, Estella James, Atlanta, and Linnie Brinson, Jacksonville, Fla.: many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; close cousins, Sylvia Pugh, Miami, Fla., and Deloris Dooley, Douglas; a special family friend, Margie Jamison, of Waycross; her Summit Street neighbors and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and her church family.

Friends are being received at the James residence, 807 Summit St. Public visitation will be held today at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Fluker Funeral Home is serving the James family.

Cecil B. Williams Sr.

A celebration of life service for Cecil Bernard Williams Sr., 70, of Argyle, will be held Saturday at noon at Greater Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church, 201 Reddick St., Homerville, where the Rev. Randall McCrae is pastor and the Rev. Joseph Mobley will offer words of comfort.

Williams was born May 9, 1948 in Cogdell to the late Willie Williams Sr. and Ethel Chandler Williams. He received his formal education from the Clinch Public School System and graduated from Homerville High in 1966.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the Vietnam War. During his service in the Army he received a combat infantry badge, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and was an expert marksman with both a pistol and rifle.

He was retired from the timber industry as a heavy equipment driver.

On Tuesday morning (Oct. 2, 2018) he departed this life at his residence after an illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his children, Lashanna Evans, Cecil B. William Jr. and Kalvin Byrd, siblings, Christine Harmon, Willie Williams Jr., Barbara Smith and Horace Williams Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife Virginia Hodges Williams, of Argyle; his children, Virginia Williams (Kendall), Yvonne Thomas, Nicola Byrd, Kevia Byrd, all of Homerville, Corline Byrd, of Atlanta, Minister Jamayla Morehead (Kenyun), Johnny Grady, Cassandra Pope, all of Homerville, Bernard Stewart (Kimberly), of North Dakota, Portial Smith (Tony), of Land O’ Lakes, Fla., Nancy Evans (Daryel) of Waycross, Angela Jackson, of Douglas; a brother, Hosie Williams Sr. of Homerville; sisters-in-law, Shirley Mobley (the Rev. Joseph), of Argyle, Dorothy Watson (Donald), of Homerville; a brother-in-law, Michael Ammons, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Williams residence, 501 pine Drive, Argyle.

Public visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 17 Robinson St., Homerville.

The body will lie in repose at the church from 10:30 a.m. to the hour of service Saturday. Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery with military honors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Ruby J. Leaphart

Ruby J. Leaphart, 98, of 603 Dorothy St., Waycross, passed away early Thursday (Oct. 4, 2018) at home with her loved ones at her bedside.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Donna Sue Bennett

Donna Sue Watson Bennett, 59, died Thursday (Oct. 4, 2018) at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

She resided in Waycross, but lived in metro-Atlanta for 13 years before moving back home in 1995. She was formerly employed as a licensed practical nurse with the Ware County Jail Medical Department.

She was the daughter of late Gilbert T. Watson and Betty Nell West Watson.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Bennett, of Waycross; three children, Angela Nicole Bennett-Hragyil (Craig), of Boca Raton, Fla., Tiffany Michele Bennett-Vazquez (Carlos), of Orlando, Fla., and Matthew Kyle Bennett (Brittany), of Waycross; six grandchildren; a sister, Glenda Jean Brannen (Clarence), of Lake Butler, Fla.; and a brother, George Randy Watson (Debbie), of Brunswick.

A private memorial service will be held.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.