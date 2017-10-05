October 5, 2017

Maggie Ruth Bohannon

HOBOKEN — Maggie Ruth Dowling Bohannon, 86, of Hoboken, passed away Tuesday night (Oct. 3, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Macclenny, Fla., her parents were William Arthur Dowling and Mittie Ruth Banks Dowling. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Tillman Bohannon Sr., a son, Ronald Tillman Jr., a daughter, Gloria “Annette” Bohannon, her brothers and sisters, Estelle Dinkins, Leroy Thrift, Jeanice Lynn and Thomas J. Dowling.

She was a housewife and a devoted mother who enjoyed working with flowers, crocheting, traveling and doing word searches.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Willie Bohannon (Debbie), of Wetumpka, Ala., and Marcus Bohannon, of Hoboken; a daughter and a son-in-law, Lucy Sanders (Brannen), of Eatonton; five grandchildren, Rebecca, Jessica, Shaun, Alisha and Veronica Bohannon; three great-grandchildren, Erik Fritsch, Jacob Owings and Jennifer Fritsch; two brothers, Ronald Dowling, of Harriett’s Bluff, and J. Robert Dowling, of Waycross; five sisters and a brother-in-law, Louise Mitchell, of Jekyll Island, Katie Crews, of Hoboken, Mary Katherine Altman, of Hoboken, Sybil Muise (Richard), of Boston, Mass., and Latrelle Kozar, of Ft. Smith, Ark.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 12 until 1 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at High Bluff Cemetery in Hoboken with her nephew, Marshall Edgy speaking.

Pallbearers are Marcus Bohannon, Shaun Bohannon, Thomas Harris, Dewayne Boatright, Alan Dasher and David Nichols.

The family will receive friends at her residence, 9064 Highway 121, Hoboken.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

James Alvin Roberts

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for James Alvin Roberts, 87, was held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Ben Glosson and the Rev. Edward Cady.

Interment was in the Alabaha Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Mike Haney, Danny Williams, Luke Pittman, Ken Waters, Mike Bennett and Ray Roberts.

Honorary pallbearers were his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lucille Lloyd Petty

A funeral for Mary Lucille Lloyd Petty was held Wednesday morning at Kettle Creek Church with the Rev. Danny Callahan, the Rev. Richard Jeffers and the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Barry Cox, Robert Cox, Luke Hendrix, Jack Highsmith, Carson Holland, Connor Holland, Bryce Stafford and George Tatum Jr.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Grace Sunday School Class, Ware County Exchange Club and the Red Hat Society.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Patricia C. Surrency

A funeral for Patricia C. Surrency was held Wednesday morning at First Presbyterian Church of Waycross with the Rev. Clay Thomas officiating.

Burial followed in Screven City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tony Surrency, Bruce Surrency, Ross Surrency, Robert Surrency, Michael Mercurio and Brandon Morgan.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Betty Gail B. Davis

A funeral for Betty Gail Bennett Davis was held Wednesday morning at Indian Mound Baptist Church with the Rev. Adam Henderson and the Rev. Greg Delk officiating.

Burial followed in Indian Mound Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Davis Delk, Matthew Gourley, Dylan Knox, Clay Rowe, Caleb Thrift and Gage Thrift.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were the men of Indian Mound Baptist Church.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Carl L. Aldridge

A graveside service for Carl Leslie Aldridge was held Wednesday afternoon at Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Military honors were provided by a U.S. Navy funeral honor detail of Jacksonville, Fla.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Bradley Wayne Deal

A graveside service for Bradley Wayne Deal was held Wednesday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with Elder Jason Deal, the Rev. Steve Boatright and Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Jason Carter, B.J. Padgett and Wesley Wilson.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.