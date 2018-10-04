October 4, 2018

Marilyn Phillips Capps

Marilyn Phillips Capps, 68, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 2, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Willie and Aldie Carter Phillips and lived in Waycross all of her life. She was a 1969 graduate of Ware County High School. She graduated from Waycross-Ware Tech and worked as an operating room technician for Dr. Malmborg for 18 years.

She was a member of Cornerstone Church of God. She enjoyed crocheting, shopping, crafts, ceramics and loved to cook.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, George Phillips and John Phillips, two sisters, Evelyn Pittman and Helen Brown.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Wade Capps, of Waycross; three sisters, Dell P. Giles, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Willene Rogers (husband, Reuben), of Waycross, Judy Cox (husband, Robert), of Waycross; special niece, Ashley Waters; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday morning beginning at 11 am at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James Edgar Mixon Sr.

James Edgar “Jimmy” Mixon Sr., 66, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 20, 2018, after a brief illness.

He was an avid fisherman who loved old western movies and playing bingo.

He is survived by his wife, Terry Lavonne Mixon, of Waycross; two sons, James E. Mixon Jr. (Merinda), of Panama City, Fla., and Timothy Lee Mixon (Shelby), of Brunswick; one step-son, Ric Pittman, of Charleston, W.Va.; a step-daughter, Julie Meddars, Waycross; eight grandchildren, Tony Gaska, Rosie Prater, Cody Mixon, Yuri Martin, Joseph Rivas, Kelli Rios, Dagen Pittman, Shiloh Pittman; two sisters, Shirley Mixon (Preston) Simpson and Jackie (Larry) Mixon Vickers; one brother, Donald (Wanda) Mixon, all of Waresboro; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Mixon, one sister, Kathy Mixon Cox, and a step-son, Joseph Shivers.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Christian Church, 234 Illinois Ave.

Louise Members

Louise Members, of 828 Short Bewick St., Waycross, chapter of life began on Sept. 7, 1936. She was born to the parents of the late Robert Hill Sr. and Lula Cutler Hill.

At the age of 82, she passed away suddenly early Thursday (Sept. 27, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was born and raised in Fairfax. She attended the Hazzard Hill School. She was a retiree of both Gold Kist Inc. and Waycross Molded Products. She was a loving mother and angelic singer who shared a personal relationship with God. She had an unwavering faith in God.

She became a member of First-Born Church of the Living God Inc., under the leadership of Senior Bishop H.J. Echols, later Senior Bishop Albert Hill Sr., and in recent years, Senior Bishop Leonard Goode Sr., of Cathedral of Faith United Church of the Living God Inc.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, completing word searches, watching television game shows (especially Wheel of Fortune) and attending church.

She was predeceased by her husband, Johnnie B. Members Sr. She was also predeceased by two daughters, Cheryl Diane Members Thomas and Janice Marie Members, one son, Johnny Lamar Members, four sisters, Maryland Hill, Alpha Tift, Edna Hill Roberts and Syvilla Wilson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters Cathy Deloris Members Chapple (Chines) and Brenda Members Williams, of Waycross; one son, Kenneth Members, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; three adopted daughters; Laporshia Rogers, Shenekia Williams and Michel’le Williams, of Waycross; two brothers, Wilbert Hill Sr., of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Eddie Hill Sr., of California; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Cathy Chapple, 612 Owens St., Waycross.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at 612 Owens St., Waycross

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross. Bishop John Moss, pastor, and Senior Bishop Leonard Good Sr., pastor of Cathedral of Faith United COLG, Waycross will offer words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey Wayne Blount

Jeffrey Wayne “Jeff” Blount passed away Tuesday (Oct. 2, 2018) from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 30.

He was born Nov. 10, 1957 in Waycross, the second child of Judge Clarence Blount and the late Augusta A. Blount, of Waycross.

He was a 1976 graduate of Waycross High School. Post high school he continued his education at Valdosta State then Waycross College. While in Valdosta, he worked at nickel cadmium battery company SAFT from 1989-2002 and owned an apartment building for years which he managed, maintained and rented to college students.

He moved back to Waycross and for seven years, along with his father, selflessly cared for his mother so she could remain at home while living with dementia. Her care was his priority and even after additional caregivers were hired, he remained the coordinator of her care team. She passed away in December 2016.

He never met a motor he didn’t like. At a young age, he built a working motorized go cart with a Briggs and Stratton engine and later a Tecumseh by using a metal frame with plywood support. He was only 12 and it was the envy of the neighborhood boys.

In fact, those with Honda Trail 70’s and Yamaha MX 100’s experiencing problems would always come calling on Jeff. He could repair most any electronic or mechanical device placed in front of him.

He helped launch his younger brother’s long radio career by modifying a low power AM oscillator’s antenna to give more distance. He would go on to take that apparatus and enter it in the Center Junior High School Science Fair in the early 1970s and won a prize honor at the state science fair in Athens.

He was generous with his time and money and gave to friends and others in need of resources, including monetary donations to the church he grew up in, Grace Church. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

He is survived by his father, Judge Clarence Blount; his sister, Dr. Patty Blount (Dr. Ilan Zawadzki), of Seattle; his brother, Brian A. Blount Sr. (Rhonda), of Waycross; his nieces, Tiffany Cash Goggin (Sean) and Miriam Zawadzki; and his nephews, Brian A. Blount Jr., John Michael Blount, Jonathan Zawadzki and Benjamin Zawadzki.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Augusta Arnold Blount, his maternal grandparents, Judge Quincy O. and Louise Tripod Arnold, and paternal grandparents, Charlie B. and Mae Couch Blount.

A graveside service will be held in Oakland Cemetery on Tuesday (Oct. 9) at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Grace Episcopal Church, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeanette R. Herndon

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Jeanette Roberts Peacock Herndon, 85, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Chris Roberts and Brother Steve Boatright.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Ray Roberts, Lester Roberts, Leonard Roberts, Leonard Peacock, Brady Roberts and Bailey Roberts.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Pierce County Senior Center.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Roosevelt ‘Junior’ Martin Jr.

A funeral for Roosevelt “Junior” Martin Jr., was held Wednesday morning at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Carson, the Rev. Den Weniger and the Rev. David Blalock officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lynwood Westberry, Cuyler Martin, Darren Crews, Wrangler Martin, Stephen Taylor Jr. and Benny Crawford.

Honorary pallbearers were the Calvary Baptist Church deacons.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.