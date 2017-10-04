October 4, 2017

Franki Gill Suter

Franki (Clark) Gill Suter, 74, passed Saturday (Sept. 30, 2017) at her home in Lake Park after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

She was born Nov. 16, 1942, daughter of the late Florence Delilah Morgan and Lonnie Clark Sr., and raised in Waycross.

She spent nearly 30 years in Fort Worth, Texas where she grew a successful business called Southern Designs that provided small and large-scale construction, remodeling and interior design services.

In Texas, she was active for many years at First Baptist Church Euless. She retired to her vacation home and favorite place of many years — Eureka Springs, Ark. — where she was very active, and made many friends at, First Baptist Penn Memorial Church. Additionally, she was a member of the Abendschone Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution in Holiday Island, Ark.

She was a force of nature with a dynamic personality who had many friends and never met a stranger. She tackled every challenge that came her way and overcame it with grace and without regret. She loved God, her family and friends, travel, great food and a good cup of coffee.

She will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched. She is described by friends as “one of a kind,” “classy,” “strong in her faith” and “a great friend.” All of these things, plus so much more, are true.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Suter, and her brothers, James Lewis ”Jimmy” Clark, Robert Earl Clark, and sisters, Lounell Anderson and Becky Klingensmith.

Survivors include her children, Rhonda Renee Rester (husband, Danny), of Lake Park, Robert “Bobby” Leslie Gill, of Kathleen, Dawna Michelle Gill, of Eureka Springs, Ark., and Robin Gill (husband, Justin Bowers), of Dallas, Texas; her siblings, Ruby Geraldine “Judy” Staten (husband, Lee), of Fitzgerald, Louise Matthews (husband, Tony), of Blackshear, J.C. Clark, of Waresboro, Lonnie Clark “Junior,” of Telmore, David Clark, of Telmore, Danny Clark, of Millwood, and Ray Clark, of Waresboro; nine grandchildren, Jason Rester, Brannon Rester, Jeremy Rester, Ezra Gill, Leslie Gill, Lila Gill, Cary Gill, Riley Cordas and Jordan Cordas; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Telmore Pentecostal Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Attn: Wage Hope My Way 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, Calif. 90266 or online at: http://support.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYTeamraisers?px=2434973&pg=personal&fr_id=1081

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Clifford T. Justice

Clifford Thomas Justice, 84, of Hoboken, died Monday morning (Oct. 2, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was a native of Broxton, born Jan. 10, 1933 to the late Jack Justice and Alma Cato Justice. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Justice, a granddaughter, Maura Steedley, a sister, Mildred Willis, and his father and mother-in-law, Bazley and Bessie Carter, whom he referred to as his second set of parents.

He served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War and retired as salesman with Hoboken Building Supply on Jan. 10, 1998, after many years of service.

He was a faithful member of Hoboken Baptist Church, served as a deacon, taught the Men’s Sunday School class for many years, served as church secretary for many years and served on numerous committees in many capacities. He is remembered as a Godly man who looked for ways to serve his Lord.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Peggy Carter Justice, of Hoboken; two daughters, Cyndee Steedley (husband, Tommy), of Nahunta, and Kimi Harris, of Hoboken; four grandchildren, Brandee Herrin, Rhett Harris, Emilee Harris and Connor Steedley; five great-grandchildren, Harlee Chapman, Jayden Thrift, Logan Wimberly, David Michael White and Addy White; three sisters, Vermel Kelly, Sue Blankenship and Marilyn Seebeck; three brothers, Frank Justice, Joe Justice and Carl Justice; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hoboken Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 247, Hoboken, Ga. 31542.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hoboken Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Mars Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Members of the Men’s Bible Class and the deacons are asked to gather at the church at 1:30 Thursday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the inline registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Edward C. Medlock

A celebration of life service for Edward C. “Buck” Medlock, son of the late James and Gussie Medlock, of Waycross, will be held at Newell Baptist Church, 9115 Newell Baptist Church Road Saturday at 11 a.m. in Charlotte, N.C.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1959. He was the running back on the varsity football team at Center.

He joined Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of the late Rev. Paul McKedrick.

He married in New York City to Martha Hicks and they were blessed with a son and daughter and five grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Martha; sisters, Jesse Lee Barnes, of Waycross, Vire Brinson, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; brother, Willie Medlock, of Waycross; children, Tony Medlock, of North Carolina, and Crystal Medlock, of South Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Edith Allen Rigdon

A celebration of life service for Edith Allen Rigdon took place Saturday afternoon at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Smith, Dr. Bill Young and Dr. Porky Haynes officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Deen Strickland, Jake Goddard, David Mills, Terry Hansford, Dr. William S. Clark III, Carthell Dubberly and Bill White.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were the Co-Ed IV Sunday School Class, Okefenokee Chapter No. 474 Order of Eastern Star, Satilla Care Auxiliary and the Retired Medical Assistants Organization.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Vertie Lee Highsmith

A graveside service for Vertie Lee Highsmith was held Tuesday afternoon at Thomas Cemetery with the Rev. Clyde Hames officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Myrtice W. Chancey

OFFERMAN — The funeral for Myrtice Wilma Walker Chancey, 96, was held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Lake Chapel Primitive Baptist Church.

Officiating were Elder Jason Deal and Pastor Sammy Spradley.

Interment was in the Chancey Family Cemetery with military honors conducted by a detail from Fort Stewart.

Active pallbearers were Brett Chancey, David Chancey, Dustin Lee, Bubba Melton, Brendon Chancey, Brent Flaum and Logan Lee.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.