October 31, 2018

Wayne Alvin Sutton

Wayne Alvin Sutton went home to be with his Lord on Sunday (Oct. 28, 2018).

Born on Oct. 26, 1940, the youngest child of Willard Alvin and Mary Evelyn Sutton in Saint Petersburg, Fla., he grew up in Waycross where he graduated from high school in 1958. He attended Georgia Tech, graduating in electrical engineering.

His early life was full of interesting and fulfilling roles, including serving as a combat pilot in Southeast Asia, and engineer designing and constructing heavy industrial plants, a home builder and real estate developer. His hobby was restoring World War II, Korean and Vietnam era military aircraft and flying in airshows and performing aerobatic competitions.

He considered his life to begin at the age of 64 ½ when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in a tent along the Appalachian Trail, where he had journeyed to fast and seek out his Savior.

On June 16, 2005 in the early morning hours, he fell on his knees for the first time in his life in acceptance of his Lord.

Wayne said, “I felt as if I had wasted 64 years of my life and I promised God that I would serve him the remainder of my life.”

In 2007, he enrolled in Liberty University, where he graduated with a bachelor degree in religion. He went on to receive a master of arts in Biblical studies in 2012, and a doctor of ministry in mission, evangelism and church growth in 2014.

He was accepted in the pastoral ministry program of the United Methodist Church in mid-November of 2009, and began his first appointment to Grantville First United Methodist Church in January 2010. He served as minister of mission and evangelism at Brooks United Methodist Church, pastor of Luthersville United Methodist Church, Fayetteville Friendship United Methodist Church and Reid’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He was active in the Walk to Emmaus, Chrysalis youth and Kairos prison ministry.

His final request was to be cremated and have his ashes spread over Plumb Orchard Gap on the Appalachian Trail, where he first accepted his Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia Cox Werner Sutton; four children, Wayne Andrew Sutton, of Atlanta, Diana Lynn Monk, of Macon, Lisa Ann Thomas, of Cumming, and Brian Michael Sutton, of Peachtree City; eight grandchildren; and one coming great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 10) at Reid’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Murphy, N.C. with the Revs. Mike Ayers and Fred Kolshorn officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12-12:50 Saturday afternoon at Reid’s Chapel United Methodist Church prior to the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to cancer research.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.

An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com

Kenny Herrington

Kenny Herrington, 78, of Waycross died Monday evening (Oct. 29, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Appling County to the late Elmer Herrington and Edna Crosby Herrington. Raised in Appling County, he spent the majority of his life in Bloomingdale, Ga., close to Savannah, before moving to Waycross in 1996.

He owned and operated his own trucking company and turned to farming later in his life. He helped build Southside Church of God in Alma, where he led music there in the church’s beginning years. He was currently an active member of Cornerstone Church of God where he served as a member of the pastor counsel.

He loved fishing and singing. More than anything he loved his family and church family, and valued the time he was able to spend with them. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Chandra Hutcheson, two sisters, Etta Mae Herndon, Hulda Pope and a brother, J.D. Herrington.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Herrington, of Waycross; four children, Tim Herrington (wife, Tiffany), of Forest City, N.C., Donna Hillis (husband, Robert), of Baxley, Kayla Hutcheson, of Waycross, Julie McClendon, of South Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Brandon Hutcheson, Chelsea Hutcheson, Jamie Moore, Meaghan Moore, Chad Herrington, Jamie Parlor, Kristen Harbin, Makayla Parlor, Jasmine Banks, Jeremy Banks, Jestin Banks; great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Hutcheson, Bradley Harris, Leah Hutcheson, Zaylee Morrison, Zaiden Parlor, Hayden Parlor, Payten Parlor, Jacie Parlor, Aviana Larisey, Jamey Harbin, Jameson Harbin; four sisters, Lunnette Green (husband, Donald), of Baxley, Marsha Morris (husband, Curtis), of Callahan, Fla., Elaine Parker, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Linda Weatherly, of Hazlehurst; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Cornerstone Church of God. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Alma Lucille Beasley

Alma Lucille Beasley, 95, died Tuesday morning (Oct. 30, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was a native of Surrency, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. A graduate of Baxley High School, she was formerly employed by Anesthesia Association (Dr. Jose Martinez) and First Christian Church as a secretary.

She served as president and member of Christian Women’s Fellowship (CWF) and Young at Heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Phillip Pipkin and Mittie Hampton Pipkin, and her husband, Dell Beasley.

Survivors include one son, Richard L. Beasley (Linda), of Waycross; one daughter, Doris Beasley Germano, of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Holly Germano, Tina Germano, Heidi Germano, Choo Choo Germano, Sharon Chappell and Heather Baird; 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Beckworth and Wynelle Kennedy, both of Baxley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church. The family will receive friends 2 until 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.

A private burial will held in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Ola Mae M. Ray

Ola Mae McGauley Ray, of Detroit, Mich., formerly of Georgia, passed away Sunday (Oct. 21, 2018) in Detroit.

She was married to Henry J. Ray.

Local relatives are Essie Hands, of Waycross, and Marie Daniels, of Blackshear.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her sister, Essie Hands, 1238 Folks St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Derrell McDaniel

A funeral for Derrell McDaniel was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Morrison and Dr. Rick Oliver officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.