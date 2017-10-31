October 31, 2017

Norman Gilbert Gibson

Norman Gilbert Gibson, 89, died Monday evening (Oct. 30, 2017) after a long illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late John D. Gibson and Annie Gillis Gibson and made Waycross his home all of his life.

He graduated from Waycross High School in 1945 and attended Duke University in Durham, N.C. and remained an avid Duke basketball fan all of his life.

He married Dot Rees, of Waycross, in 1954 and they shared 63 wonderful years together.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, the adult Bible study class and was actively involved in the church through the years serving on the administrative board and numerous committees.

He was president of Gibson-McDonald Furniture Company until his retirement in 2012.

He was a founding member of the board of directors of Waycross Bank & Trust and served on the board until 2008 and the board of directors of Satilla Regional Hospital for 37 years.

He was active in the Waycross community all of his life as a member of the Jaycees and the Exchange Club and served as scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 304.

He received the Chamber of Commerce Jack Williams Award for Outstanding Community Service and the Perry Herrin Award for Business and Industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John D. Gibson Jr. and J. Lamar Gibson.

He is survived by his wife and three sons, Gil Gibson (wife, Susanne), Rees Gibson (wife, Sara) and Mark Gibson (wife, Kim), six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A private funeral for immediate family will be held at a later date.

The family will be receiving friends Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Mae Ila H. Todd

Mae Ila Highsmith Todd, 78, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Oct. 29, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Brunswick, she was the daughter of Henry Turner Highsmith and Isabell Herrin Highsmith.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Henry Parnell Todd, son-in-law, Erwin Varnadore Sr., sisters, Naomi Ruth Morgan, Gaynell Sasser and Dawshene Mathie, and the father of her children, Alfred Parnell Todd.

Mae worked many years at the sewing factory as a sewing machine operator. She enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her four daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia Adams (Kelly), of Alabama, Barbara Bowen (Bill), of Waycross, Abby Howell (Stan), of Blackshear, and Amanda Varnadore, of Waycross; 13 grandchildren, Matthew Cox, Mark Cox (Emily), Josh Adams, Rose Chancey (Scott), Bubba Bowen, Olivia Cook (T.J.), Zack Shaw, Amber Aycock (Andrew), Adam Howell, Kristy Sumner (Steve), Brian Howell (Kalee), Shawn Jones (Mary) and Erwin Varnadore Jr. (Ashley); 23 great-grandchildren (and one on the way); and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Knox Cemetery with Pastor Trey Keene officiating.

Family members are asked to meet at the cemetery Friday by 12:30 p.m.

The family will be receiving friends at the residence of Abby and Stan Howell; 6921 Hacklebarney Road, Blackshear.

The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice; 161 N. Macon St. Jesup, Ga. 31545.

Brenda Sue Cardenas

Brenda Sue Copeland Cardenas, 70, died suddenly Monday evening (Oct. 30, 2017) at her residence in Waycross.

Aline Davis Bennett

Aline Davis Bennett, 80, died Sunday afternoon (Oct. 29, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native of Coffee County, but lived most of her life in Ware County. She was a homemaker and affiliated with the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Davis and Dorothy Stevens Davis, her husband, John Salters Bennett, and three children, Shirley Hargraves, Carol Smith and Eck Bennett.

Survivors include one daughter, Lowanna Booth (Everett), of Waycross; four sons, Roy Bowen (Marlene), of Waycross, Bill Bowen (Barbara), of Waycross, Joe Bennett (Sonya), of Waycross, and Jonathan Bennett (Shawna), of Alma; one half-sister, Geraldine Lee, of Brunswick; three half-brothers, Jimmy Davis, of Pearson, Orvil Davis, of Waycross, and Bennie Davis (Lynn), of Waycross; 20 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will receive friends this evening 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

William R. Barber

William Raymond Barber, 67, died Friday afternoon (Oct. 27, 2017) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home after an extended illness.

He was born in Homerville, but lived most of his life in Ware County. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era, and he attended Kettle Creek Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Leo Barber and Rhoda Mizell Barber, his wife, Kimeko Morinaga Barber, and three siblings, Sylvia Caswell, Barbara Ann Farrante and Lamar Barber.

Survivors include one son, Riki Morinaga (Willow), of Jesup; two daughters, Miri Wood (Sara), of Douglas, and Julie Campbell, of Hilton Head, S.C.; six grandchildren, Joel Morinaga, Peyton Morinaga, Nathan Edenfield, Ryan Edenfield, Aubree Morinaga and Joshua Cribb; five siblings, Larry Barber, Julie Hiers (John), Regina Williamson (James), Johnny Paul Barber (Patti) and Joel Barber (Bambi); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

