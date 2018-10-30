October 30, 2018

E.F. ‘Fred’ Portwine Jr.

Eugene Frederick “Fred” Portwine Jr., M.D., 66, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon (Oct. 13, 2018) at Harborview Satilla in Waycross.

He was born Nov. 27, 1951 in Midland, Mich., to Eugene Frederick Portwine Sr. and Patricia Lynn (Carr) Portwine.

He grew up in Romeo, Mich., the eldest of five children. In 1970, he graduated from Romeo Schools. He earned his undergraduate degree from Central Michigan University and then pursued his medical degree from University of Guadalajara, Mexico.

He was a 30-year resident of Waycross where he practiced medicine as an Otolaryngologist and surgeon. He closed his medical practice and joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 2005. He was called to active duty and deployed to Iraq where he was assigned as a surgeon treating soldiers and prisoners. He attained the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He was predeceased by his father, Eugene Frederick Portwine Sr., and his son, Brian Lee Portwine.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Portwine, four sisters, Cheri Wood (Dave Petro), Mary (Reed) Mahoney, Susan (Rick) Tomberlin and Margaret (Mack) Cope, five nieces and nephews, and four great-nephews.

Entombment will take place 1:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 9) at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

John Thomas

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for John Thomas, 89, was held Monday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Timmy Oliver.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were David Cason, Terry Tyre, David Sharp, Daniel Washington, Andy Thornton and Ryan Thornton.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.