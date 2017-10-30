October 30, 2017

William R. Barber

William Raymond Barber, 67, died Friday afternoon (Oct. 27, 2017) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home after an extended illness.

He was born in Homerville, but lived most of his life in Ware County. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He attended Kettle Creek Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Leo Barber and Rhoda Mizell Barber, his wife, Kimeko Morinaga Barber, and three siblings, Sylvia Caswell, Barbara Ann Farrante and Lamar Barber.

Survivors include one son, Riki Morinaga (Willow), of Jesup; two daughters, Miri Wood (Sara), of Douglas, and Julie Campbell, of Hilton Head, S.C.; six grandchildren, Joel Morinaga, Peyton Morinaga, Nathan Edenfield, Ryan Edenfield, Aubree Morinaga and Joshua Cribb; five siblings, Larry Barber, Julie Hiers (John), Regina Williamson (James), Johnny Paul Barber (Patti) and Joel Barber (Bambi); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Kathryn O. Johnson

Deaconess Kathryn O. Johnson, 95, died Sunday morning (Oct. 29, 2017) after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Kenneth Paul Peterson

Kenneth Paul Peterson, 66, died Saturday morning (Oct. 28, 2017) at Hospice Satilla House after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Aline Davis Bennett

Aline Davis Bennett, 80, died Sunday afternoon (Oct. 29, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Martha Leaphart

A homegoing service for Martha Leaphart took place Saturday morning at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

Words of comfort were brought by Pastor John Arnold.

Burial was in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Terry Black, William Jordan, Curtis Regulus, Dexter White, Greg Regulus, Charles Johnson and Artis Bell.

Honorary pallbearers were friends of the family.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Connie Marie Smith

A celebration of life for Connie Marie Strickland Smith took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gilbert Witcher officiating.

Burial was in High Bluff Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Coy Crews, Howard Crews, David Crews, Troy Thomas, Jay Wells and Nathan Thomas.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Nancy Tatum Wright

A funeral for Nancy Tatum Wright took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. R.B. Gaskins and Tate Tatum sharing special comments and the Rev. Randall Gunter officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Charlie Thrift, Jesse Thrift, Tate Tatum, Gene Tatum, Ronnie Hurst and Ricky Davis.

Honorary pallbearers were the Ware County Board of Education bus drivers.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Rev. Everett Walker

PATTERSON — The funeral for the Rev. Everett Derrel Walker, 77, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Tim Hall and the Rev. I. B. Boyett.

Interment was in the New Home Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Johnny Clark, Sam Cason, Cotton Sapp, Jim Cornelius, Curt Sinclair and Stevie Sweat.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.