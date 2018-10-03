October 3, 2018

Harold Dorsey Roberts

Harold Dorsey Roberts was born Sept. 9, 1932 in Jefferson City, Mo. He passed away on Monday (Sept. 24, 2018) in Waycross.

He was a retired Southern Bell technician. He went to work for the Bell System (Western Electric) in Washington, D.C., in 1956 after leaving the Navy. He moved to Jacksonville, Fla., in 1966 where he made his home. With his health declining, he moved to Blackshear in January 2018.

He was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Margo Roberts, in 1996.

He is survived by his daughter, Janet Roberts Henderson (Ronnie), of Blackshear; his stepdaughters, Hazel Sparks (Eddie), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kathleen Watson (Ken), of North Georgia; his two grandsons, Floyd (Les) Fullard Jr., of Iowa, and Jacob D. Fullard Sr., of Brantley County; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Christian, Ashton, Abi-Blade, Jacob Jr. and Brayden; his very special niece, Allamae Gay Hickox (Jim), of Hoboken; and special friend, Joe Hoss, of Jacksonville, Fla.

A very special thanks to Hospice Satilla Hospice House of Waycross.

He was one of a kind and was loved by all. He will surely be missed.

Arrangements are with Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home of Jacksonville, Fla.

Martha E. Marshall

Martha Elizabeth Thrift Marshall, 76, of Waycross died Sunday morning (Sept. 30, 2018) at her daughter’s residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Mershon to the late Jesse Thrift and Mattie Dixon Thrift and had moved backed to south Georgia 15 years ago after living in Jacksonville, Fla., working for Trout River Nursing Home for many years. She enjoyed cooking, flowers and especially watching her fish swim in their tank. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Draughn, three brothers, Otis Thrift, Odis Thrift and Curt Thrift, and one sister, Sue Joseph.

She is survived by eight children, Billy Sauls (Deborah), of Offerman, Curt Sauls, of Mershon, Pam Melton (Dennis), of Blackshear, Sheryl Burch (Elisha), of Waycross, Gloria Corbitt, of Blackshear, Glenda Leggett, of Blackshear, Ray Sauls (Cierra) of Waycross, Edward Sauls, of Jacksonville, Fla.; 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jessie Kate, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one brother, Marion Thrift (Francis), of Blackshear; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 3 p.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Winn-Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret ‘Bitsy’ Hayes

Margaret Harrell Haley “Bitsey” Hayes, 85, of Douglas, passed away Sunday (Sept. 30, 2018) at Coffee Regional Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 26, 1932 in Macon, the daughter of the late Franklin Haley and Margaret Brown Haley.

She was a former teacher with the Coffee County Public School System, a charter member of the Douglas Garden Club and a member of First United Methodist Church, Douglas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Norman Hayes Sr., and grandchildren, Matt Hayes and Courtney Hayes.

Survivors include her daughter, Candace Powell (Michael), of Pearson; two sons, Dewey Hayes (Clara), of Douglas, and Franklin Hayes (Angie), of Douglas; four grandchildren, Lauren Hayes, Catlin Hayes Shafer (Sam), Dewey N. Hayes III and Audrey Powell; two great-grandchildren, Nick Poliseno and Alyssa Marla.

A funeral will be held today at 4 p.m. at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doug Walker, the Rev. John McGowen and the Rev. Jim Jensen (graveside) officiating.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Waycross.

Musical selections will be “Wonderful Peace” sung by Frank Pridemore, congregational song “Amazing Grace” accompanied by pianist Tanya Myers. Myers also will play prelude and postlude music.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.simsfuneralhome.com

Sims Funeral Home is in charge of arangements.

Mrs. James ‘Ellen’ Grant

Mrs. James Allen “Ellen” Grant, 65, of 156 Reagan Circle, Waycross, passed away peacefully Thursday (Sept. 27, 2018) at home.

She was born in Douglas, Nov. 1, 1952, to the late Joe Burch and Fannie Mae Solomon. She attended Charlton County Public School System. She met and married the late Johnnie Grant Sr.

Also preceding her in death other than her parents and husband were her step-father James Baker, two sisters, Marilyn Hicks, Minnie Hannon, and one brother, Johnny Mack Burch.

She leaves to forever cherish her love and memories her four children, Leslie Golden, Valdosta, Johnny Burch, Atlanta, Fannie Butler (Tyrone) and Pamela Grant, both of Waycross; one sister, Georgette Elaine Baker, of Waycross; three brothers, Jessie Baker, Valdosta, David Baker, Columbus, Ohio, and Willie Baker, Savannah; nine grandchildren, Joseph Golden, Demario Buckhalter Jr., Damion Allen, J’Air Grant, Ikea Golden, Kiara Grant, Yasmine Grant, Jayla Perkins and Nicholas McKelvin, a host of nieces and nephews; a loving and dear cousin; two very dear friends Ms. Alice Myers and Lorene McDonald.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her daughter, Pamela Grant, 2006 El Josa St. Waycross.

Visitations will be held Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, 505 Ware St. Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble at 2006 El Josa St., Waycross at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Homegoing service will be held Friday at Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church, 500 N. Nicholls St., Waycross, at 1 p.m. with words of comfort by Pastor Harold Brooks.

Interment will follow at St. James Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery on The Ridge, Patterson.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria Patricia ‘Patsy’ Bohanon

NAHUNTA — Gloria Patricia “Patsy” Bohanon, 69, of Nahunta, passed away Monday evening (Oct. 1, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, she was the daughter of Clyde William Carter Sr. and Wilma Agnes Cox Carter. She also was preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle Perkins, and a brother, Clyde Carter Jr.

She was a homemaker and a member of Hickox Praise and Worship. She loved fishing, traveling and watching Georgia Bulldogs football.

Survivors include her husband, Otis Lavelle Bohanon, of Nahunta; a son and daughter-in-law, Otis “Bo” Bohanon (Cathy), of Nahunta; two daughters and a son-in-law, Shelley Denise Bohanon, of Waynesville, and Wendy Lynn Fowler (Tim Maki), of Hickox; eight grandchildren, Shawn Perkins (Shelby Nicole), of Waynesville, Dustin Lyons, of Raybon, Christian Wolfe, Brittney Bohanon, Bailey Bohanon, Evan Bohanon, all of Nahunta, Shyanne Storm Fowler, of Hickox, and Nathan Fowler, of North Carolina; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan Fowler (Mark), of Blackshear, and Linda Bryant (Bobby), of Waycross; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held today at 6 p.m. at her residence, 206 Julia Lavelle Lane, Nahunta.

A second visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hickox Praise and Worship.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 11 p.m. at Hickox Praise and Worship with the Rev. Mike Hendrix, the Rev. David Batten and the Rev. Otis Johns officiating.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tim Maki, Shane Perkins, Shawn Perkins, Elijah Moore and Steve Johnson.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Cecil B. Williams

Cecil Bernard Williams, 70, of Aargyle, died Tuesday morning (Oct. 2, 2018) at his residence after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Marilyn P. Capps

Marilyn Phillips Capps, 68, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 2, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

David Allen Steedley

A funeral for David Allen Steedley was held Tuesday evening with the Rev. Lavaughn Hall officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Bessie Mae James

Mother Bessie Mae James, 93, died Tuesday night (Oct. 2, 2018) at her residence after an illness. She was founder and pastor of St. James Holiness Church.

Arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.