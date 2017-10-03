October 3, 2017

Robert Latimer Hurst

Robert Latimer Hurst, 85, died Sunday afternoon (Oct. 1, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He was raised in First Baptist Church Waycross, joined the U.S. Army, and later joined Trinity United Methodist Church.

He received a double master’s degree in education and retired from the Ware County Board of Education as a public relations director. He was a member of Georgia and National School Public Relations Association.

He was the son of the late Robert Gwaltney Hurst and Eva Grace Latimer Hurst.

Survivors include two cousins, Evelyn Mills, of Memphis, Tenn., and Patsy Metzger, of Jacksonville, Fla., his adopted family, David, Sheri, Scott and Brittany Newman, of Waycross, and numerous other close friends of the community.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Bradley Wayne Deal

Bradley Wayne Deal, 38, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon (Oct. 1, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross and lived here most of his life. He attended Ware County High School and Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa where he was on the dean’s list. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. He loved music, literature and the mountains.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leary C. Deal, his maternal grandparents, David and Julia Steverson.

Survivors include his father and mother, Donald and Marilyn Steverson Deal, of Waycross, two brothers, Blaine Deal (wife, Michelle), of Patterson, Blake Deal (wife, Brittni), of Waycross, two nieces, Taylor Deal and Bailey Deal, two nephews, Connor Deal and Brooks Deal, paternal grandmother, Thetus Deal, of Waycross, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday afternoon at 4 o’clock at Oakland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Reba Oglesby Brown

BLACKSHEAR — Reba Oglesby Brown, 90, of Blackshear, passed away early Monday morning (Oct. 2, 2017) at the Pierce County Nursing Home.

Born in Sylvania Jan. 31, 1927, she lived in Pierce County for the last 44 years. She had been a homemaker for the last several years but was also a former seamstress for Blackshear Apparel and Julie Hat.

She was an excellent cook, enjoyed fishing and loved going to the Pierce County Senior Citizens Center. She was a good mama to her children and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she was in the Alert Sunday School Class.

She was a daughter of the late Oswald Edmond and Sara Sherod Oglesby. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gus Floyd Brown Sr., a son, Charles Stewart Williams, both of her sisters, Eliza Adkinson and Elizabeth Glosser, and by all four of her brothers, Oakley Oglesby, Edgar Oglesby, Pete Oglesby,and Hyland Oglesby.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Roxanne and Butch Carter, of Blackshear; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Gus Floyd and Kay Brown Jr. and Kenneth Brown, all of Blackshear, and Dennis and Shai Brown, of Screven; a daughter-in-law, Judy Williams, of Warner Robins; seven grandchildren, Craig and Eugenia Carter, Nancy Barton, Kim Carter, Rebecca and Gabe Martin, Sarah and Nicole West, Jeb Brown and Sam Brown; seven great-grandchildren, Josh Carter, Bethany Carter, Devin Martin, Caleb Carter, Gabriel Martin, Libby Martin and Hardy West; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that members of the Alert Sunday School Class and members of the Pierce County Senior Center serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 on Thursday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to the Pierce County Senior Center, 312 Nichols St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Lucille Lloyd Petty

Mary Lucille Lloyd Petty, 94, died Saturday (Sept. 30, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A lifelong resident of Waycross and 1940 graduate of Wacona School, she started her first job at the age of 16. There she met her future husband, Willie Clifton Petty, who always said, “She will be my wife!” They were married Nov. 23, 1940.

She worked for many years and eventually retired from Swisher International. From 1987 until 1997, she was the food service manager at Waycross College. She was a member of Kettle Creek Church, but she attended Central Baptist Church for many years. She accepted Jesus at the age of 14 at Kettle Creek Church and was baptized the summer of 1936.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Clifton “W.C.” Petty, her parents, Maddison Henry Lloyd and Nora Louise Popham Lloyd, and siblings, Frances Lloyd Rhodenberry, Dorothy Jeanette Barnett Dekle, Maddison Henry “Hank” Lloyd Jr., Harold Vernon Lloyd, Ray Lebron Lloyd and William David “Pee Wee” Lloyd. She was the second child of 13 children born to Henry and Nora Lloyd.

Survivors include her children, Wendell Clifton Petty (Jean), Carol Petty Eunice (late David) and Scottie Leon Petty (Diane); five granddaughters, Sharon Lynn Petty Griffin (Earl), Cindy Eunice Stafford, Robin Anora Petty, Carla Eunice Holland (Charles) and Wendy Petty Kinnon (Paul); six great-grandchildren, Bridgett Griffin Hendrix (Luke), Elizabeth Blake Stafford Hallman (Haden), Scott Bryce Stafford, Connor David Holland, Carson Charles Holland and Clary Scott Kinnon; two great-great-grandchildren, Shelby Lynn Hendrix and Emmalyn Hendrix; six siblings, Marion Music, Joanne McQuaig, Pansy Cox, Sandra Henderson, Janice Lloyd Hendrix and Susan Hendrix; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kettle Creek Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Music Funeral Home.

The Grace Sunday School Class, former Ware County Exchange Club members and the Red Hat Society are asked to meet at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the church to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Clifford T. Justice

Clifford Thomas Justice, 84, died Monday morning (Oct. 2, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Betty Gail B. Davis

Betty Gail Bennett Davis, 78, died Sunday afternoon (Oct. 1, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

She was a lifelong resident of the Mount Green area in Millwood and former employee of King Edward Cigar and Pearson Livestock Market. She was also a member of Indian Mound Baptist Church where she served as clerk, treasurer and lifelong pianist.

She was a daughter of the late Doll Benjamin Bennett and Betty Mae White Bennett, and was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Sage Delk.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Clayton Davis, of Millwood; three daughters, Donna Davis Rowe (husband, Jamie), of Millwood, Kandy Thrift (husband, Buddy), of Millwood, and Regina Delk (husband, Leslie), of Millwood; six grandchildren, Candace Gourley (husband, Matthew), Davis Delk (wife, Whitney), Clay Rowe (wife, Brittany), Gage Thrift (wife, Vanessa), Caleb Thrift (wife, Haley) and Maggie Knox (husband, Dylan); 12 great-grandchildren, Caidyn Gourley, Salah Durrance, Sage Delk, Emma Grace Thrift, Waylon Gourley, Halli Knox, Sabre Knox, Dessie Delk, Raelynn Rowe, Stella Thrift, Wyatt Gourley and Cruz Knox; a sister, Wanda Peacock (husband, Dub), of Waycross; two brothers, Leon Eugene Bennett (wife, Francine), of Millwood, and Huey Olen Bennett (wife, Deloris), of Millwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Indian Mound Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Indian Mound Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at the church starting at 5 o’clock.

Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Indian Mound Baptist Church. They are asked to meet at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nannie ‘Doris’ Pittman

Nannie “Doris” Pittman, 96, died Monday morning (Oct. 2, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She was formerly employed by King Edward Cigar Factory and Brockway Container. She was a member of Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Henderson and Eliza Beverly Henderson, her husband, Lester Pittman, one son, Raymond Pittman, two daughters, Janice Carter (Earl) and Charlene Cox (Edward), and five siblings, Jessie Mae Pittman, J.T. Henderson, Lewis Henderson, Floyd Henderson and Ernie Henderson.

Survivors include one daughter, Betty Hall (James), of Manor; 13 grandchildren, Ronald Cox, Deborah Herrin, Kenneth Cox, Glenn Cox, Randall Cox, Jimmy Hall, Earl Hall, Michelle Bennett, Richard Howell, Kevin Howell, Loretta Donaldson, Rhonda Grantham and Tonya Roberson; 23 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Nadine Godfrey, Ruth L. Strickland (Claude), Lowana McClellan and Frank Henderson (Pauline); special nephew, Colquitt Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home.

The Women’s Sunday School Class is asked to meet at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the church to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Ann Farmer King

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Ann Farmer King, 65, was held Monday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Randy Wainright and the Rev. Adam Walker.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were David Lowery, Donnie Merritt, Austin Duncan, Tyler Roberson, Paul Jackson and Jeffrey Walley.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.