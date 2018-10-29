October 29, 2018

Alex Derrell McDaniel

Alex Derrell McDaniel, 88, died early Saturday morning (Oct. 27, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

Born July 4, 1930, he was the 10th child of 11 children born to Dawson H. and Clara Wilson McDaniel of Waresboro.

He attended Waresboro schools until the early 1940s, when the family moved to Charleston, S.C.

In Charleston, he attended the Chicora Graded School, was enlisted as a private in the South Carolina State Guards and held various after-school jobs such as news curier at the Charleston Navy Base, pinsetter at a local bowling alley and usher at a local movie theater.

He was also paid the gracious sum of $1 and a bag of spearmint candy every three months as payment for singing in the choir at St. Michael’s Church.

After WWII, the family moved back to Waresboro where he finished his formal education and soon took a job as chauffeur for a local prominent businessman.

In 1947, he met his future bride, the love of his life, Iva Lee Rozier. Two years later, he and Miss Rozier married on April 1, 1949 at the Waresboro Methodist Church. Soon thereafter, he was employed by his uncle, Roy McDaniel, at Waycross Plumbing Company during which time he obtained his master plumber license.

In the early 1950s, he, along with friends, Judy and Paul Caplinger, formed the original Journeymen Quartet. Over the next few years the Journeymen would achieve much local notoriety performing at gospel sings, church and civic functions and appeared on a Jacksonville, Fla., television show. In 1962, the Journeymen produced an album entitled, “O Lord, I Believe.”

He operated Atlas Plumbing Company for more than 20 years in Waycross, and in 1974 was hired as the manager of the Ware County Water Department.

He held that full-time position until the Ware County Board of Commissioners established a new form of government in 1981, at which time he was appointed the first county manager for Ware County government. During his time as county manager, he helped establish the first retirement program for Ware County employees.

Some years later, he left his job as county manager and returned as full-time manager of the Ware County Water Department where he was instrumental in having the department declared its own entity apart from county government and later spearheaded the receiving of government grant monies to implement and install the first sewer system for Ware County residents.

The business name was soon changed to Satilla Regional Water and Sewer Authority. He served as its executive director until his retirement in 2013 at age 83 and after 39 years of dedicated service.

He was an active and faithful member of Winona Park United Methodist Church for 65 years. He sang in the choir, served as choir director for many years and also taught the Mens Sunday School Class.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, Eula Mae, Isabella, Margaret, Lorena, Marie, five brothers, D.H., Hoyt, Jack, Coeburn, Emerick, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Survivors are his wife of 69 years, 6 months, Iva Lee (Rozier) McDaniel; daughter, Rita McDaniel, daughter, Connie (Dr Richard) Oliver; one granddaughter, Dr. Cori (Adam) Crews; one great-grandson, Tucker Ross Crews, one great-granddaughter, Evelyn “Evie” Leigh Crews, all of Waycross; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 this evening at the funeral home.

The family has asked that Winona Park United Methodist Church choir members and Satilla Regional Water and Sewer Authority staff and employees be seated together as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to either Winona Park United Methodist Church, or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

David Earl Sapp

BLACKSHEAR — David Earl Sapp, 70, of Hoboken, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 23, 2018) at the Southeast Georgia Medical Center.

Born in Blackshear Dec. 6, 1947, he lived in Brantley County most of his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Strate Welding after 42-plus years where he was general manager. He was a member of Hoboken Baptist Church and loved sitting on his porch rocking and visiting with friends and family. He also loved to fish in bass tournaments, to hunt and to collect HESS trucks and old fishing lures. He was a proud papa and dearly loved his grandbabies.

He was a son of the late Paul Revis and Fannie Cordia Moore Sapp. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Timmy Sapp.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Tillman Sapp, of Hoboken; his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Rob Tomlinson, of Hoboken; his son, Terry Sapp, of Hoboken; three sisters, Barbara Ann (Glover) Smith and Sandra (Buddy) Thornton, all of Blackshear, and Patricia (Andy) Hickox, of Hoboken; a brother, Darrell “Buster” (Linda) Sapp, of Nahunta; three grandchildren, Crystal (Andrew) Winn, Brett (Bethany) Morgan and R.P. Tomlinson; four great-grandchildren, Brantley Winn, Carter Winn, Brenleigh Grace “Sweetie Pie” Morgan and Tanner Tomlinson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Tim Rowell and the Rev. Ben Glosson.

Interment was in the Hoboken City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brett Morgan, Jimmy Ruger, R.P. Tomlinson, Jerry Rewis, Chris Douglas and Kelly Hickox.

Visitation was held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hoboken Baptist Church Building Fund, 4714 Main St. East, Hoboken, Ga. 31542.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

John Thomas

OFFERMAN — John Thomas, 89, of Offerman, passed away Friday (Oct. 26, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Offerman, Sept. 19, 1929, he lived in Offerman all of his life. He was retired from Daniel Thomas Logging where he had been a loader. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his dog. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was a son of the late Willie Henry and Julia Sofrona Henderson Thomas. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Teston Thomas, a sister, Ethel Passmore Guess, and three brothers, Bud Thomas, William Thomas and Bill Thomas.

Survivors include his son, John E. Thomas Sr., of Offerman; four sisters, Janie Aspinwall, of Brunswick, Laura Walker, of Patterson, and Sadie Taylor and Susie (Sam) Cason, all of Offerman; two brothers, Daniel (Doris) Thomas, of Offerman, and Pete Thomas, of Waycross; his grandson, John E. (Cailey) Thomas Jr.; his great-granddaughter, Blakely Rilynn Thomas; his grand-dog, Little Man; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was to be held this morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation was held Sunday evening from 4 until 6 at the funeral home.

