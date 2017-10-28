October 28, 2017

Lee Roy Cason Jr.

Lee Roy Cason Jr., 65, of Blackshear, died Wednesday (Oct. 18, 2017) at his residence following g a brief illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Lee Roy Cason Sr. and Mary Evelyn Vaughn. He lived most of his life in Waycross and Blackshear.

He was a truck driver, but his passion was music. He started out playing the guitar but became an exceptional bass player later in his life. Whether it be playing at his house or playing the guitar at Bible Heritage Church, he found comfort in entertaining others with the sound of music.

He is survived by a daughter, Crystal Brophy, of Hoover, Ala., a brother, Chester Cason (Sharon), of Daytona Beach, Fla., numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday (Nov. 11) at 11 a.m. at Bible Heritage Church.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Honorary pallbearers will be Haywood Baptist Church Men’s Ministry with Carpenters. They are asked to meet at the church by 10:40 a.m. for the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Hugh Willis Langford

Hugh Willis Langford, 90, died Thursday (Oct. 26, 2017) at Hospice of the Golden Isles, surrounded by his family after a long illness.

He was born in Waycross Aug. 15, 1927 to Lafayette Pence and Lille Mae Langford. He was a resident of Brunswick since 1960. He served in the U.S. Merchants Marines in WWII and the United States Army.

He was the co-owner of Langford Auto Parts for more than 30 years. After retirement, he volunteered and then worked for the Department of Natural Resources at Fort King George in Darien until the age 85.

He served his community with his work and leadership with the Brunswick Jaycees, the Exchange Club of Brunswick, Glynn Development Authority, and the Glynn/Brunswick Airport Commission. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan.

He was long time member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Ernestine Langford; daughters, Judy Spaulding (Mike), Joanne Sims (Ronnie), Jeannie Bradford (Johnny) and Jayne Smith (Kirk); grandchildren, April Kelly (Ben), Marcus Edgy (Kelly), Jerry Bradford, and Magen Norboge (Tyler), Katie Kuykendall (Jared); four great-grandchildren, Paxton Edgy and Mary-Beth Kelly, and Hugh and Ella-Kate Edgy; a brother, Jim Langford; a sister, Patty Parrish; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Roxy Blackmon and the Hospice of the Golden Isles for their excellent end of life care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A funeral will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.

Nancy Tatum Wright

Nancy Tatum Wright, 71, died Thursday night (Oct. 26, 2017) at SGHS/Senior Care Center in St. Marys after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross who moved recently to Camden County to be with her daughter because of her failing health.

A 1964 graduate of Ware County High School, she was formerly employed by Haynes Grocery and the Ware County Board of Education as a bus driver. She grew up in Bible Heritage Church, but she attended Youmans Chapel Baptist Church. Her hobbies included a passion for making flowers and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Elmer Tatum and Pearl Naomi Melton Tatum, her husband, Jack Monroe Wright Sr., one sister, Diane Tatum Thrift, two brothers-in-law, Robert Bennett and Ronnie Hurst.

Survivors include one daughter, Jackie Thomas (Chris), of Kingsland; one son, J.M. Wright Jr. (Michelle), of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Dustin Thomas, Drew Thomas, A.J. Smith (Mari), Joshua Sapp (Casey), Justin Sapp, Jack Monroe “Tré” Wright III and Brie Wright; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Bud Tatum (Linda); two sisters, Lynda Bennett (the late Robert) and Gloria Hurst (Ted); sister-in-law, June Wright; brother-in-law, Charles Thrift (Terry); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation to SGHS/Senior Care Center and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Nancy.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

The Ware County Board of Education bus drivers are asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Connie Marie Smith

Connie Marie Strickland Smith, 64, died suddenly Sunday (Oct. 22, 2017) at her residence in Bryceville, Fla.

She was born Feb. 28, 1953 in Waycross to Herbert and Thelma Strickland, little sister to Karon, and future big sister to Donna.

She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., where she graduated from Terry Parker High School in 1971. After graduation, she got married and received her cosmetology license.

She had three children during her marriage, Angie, Del and Derek Smith.

She eventually moved to Bryceville, Fla., where she passed away on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

For those who knew her, she was the epitome of a true southern woman. She loved to cook, decorate, travel, shop, do arts and crafts and Christmas. She loved to open her windows on a beautiful day, and sit on her front porch with a big glass of sweet tea.

She absolutely loved her immediate and extended family and any time spent with them was a special and treasured time for her.

Anyone who knew her knew that her hugs were long and tight and her smile would light up the room. She had the ability to make you feel special, loved and right at home.

She is survived by her children, Angela Wells (Jim), of Hilliard, Fla., Del Smith, of St. George, Ga., and Derek Smith, of Bryceville, Fla., grandchildren, Austin, Jay and Ansley Wells, and Wyatt Smith, great-grandson, Raylan Wells, one sister, Karon Ross (Scott), of Florahome, Fla., Karon’s daughters, Shauna and Amanda; and numerous other relatives.

She is now with her parents, Herbert and Thelma, and a sister, Donna, in Heaven, and will be missed more than she could have ever imagined. She will forever be our Angel.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Cynthia Ann Wallace

A memorial service for Cynthia Ann Wallace was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Al James officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Edward B. Hanly Jr.

A funeral for Edward Bernard “E.B.” Hanly Jr. was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jamie Giddens and the Rev. R.C. James officiating.

Burial followed in Blackshear City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bob Ardoyno, Rob Ardoyno, Danny Arrington, Duane Gray and Paul Jozwika.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.